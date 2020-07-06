Reddit’s Solution to the Stress of Moderating 2020 Is a First-Come First-Served Mindfulness App Subscription

It’s been a very hard year, for a lot of reasons. If you’re one of the thousands of unpaid moderators of Reddit, you’ve likely had to deal with misinformation, harassment, conspiracy theories, hate speech: all the stuff that makes being online an intolerable nightmare. By means of showing gratitude, the site appears to be offering an unknown number of one-year subscriptions to… mindfulness and meditation app Calm, according to a private message Gizmodo received.

The subscriptions are being framed as a reward in lieu of the site’s annual (at least for the past two years) Moderator Roadshow, a sort of roving meet-and-greet that usually involves t-shirts and other swag. Like every other event on this cursed planet where more than a handful of people gather in a single room, the Roadshow was cancelled, but “we still wanted to send something to moderators, to show how enormously grateful we are for you. (And as a small reminder that there are real people at Reddit behind the usernames who are thinking of you and thankful for everything you’ve contributed to our site,)” a message from site admin u/bluepinkblack reads:

So, Reddit would like to humbly and modestly send you a small token of appreciation: a one-year Calm subscription — an app for everyday meditation, intended to promote mindfulness, reduce stress, ease anxiety, and more. (Note: This is not a tech-y promotional freebie or sponsorship; we’re gifting this to you because Reddit wouldn’t be Reddit without you, and we care about your health and well-being.)

As an aside, Reddit recently banned, among some 2,000 other communities, r/the_donald, a pro-Trump subreddit which Gizmodo reported — and I can’t stress this enough — nearly four year ago had been openly flaunting site rules and making threats of violence. This about-face came seemingly only after the site’s current CEO, Steve Huffman, was trashed by former interrem CEO Ellen Pao on Twitter, and his co-founder and friend Alexis Ohanian publicly resigned from his seat on the company’s board as a statement of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests.

Despite working on this replacement to the Roadshow for “the last few months,” it seems Reddit wasn’t able to rally enough funds — or a good enough bulk discount from Calm — to gift the app to all of its mods though, because as the announcement notes, (emphasis ours) “subscriptions will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to verified moderators. Once we run out of subscriptions, you will no longer be able to sign up.”

Research into the app’s efficacy for sleep, happiness, or whatever “mindfulness” means has largely been provided in small trials, and paid for by the Calm itself; my own research into novelty commemorative t-shirts instead suggests they’re pretty great to wear to the gym or to bed. Anyway, if you think working for free to wrangle millions of people and make money for someone else might be stressing you out, you’d better hurry up while supplies last. Better hope next year isn’t even worse.

The private message is reproduced in full below (minus the link to the form, for obvious reasons). We’ve reached out to Reddit for comment and will update if we hear back.