Read Creatures of Charm and Hunger: Chapter 29 and Epilogue

io9 Staff

Published 1 hour ago: July 1, 2020 at 6:45 am -
Filed to:book excerpt
bookscreatures of charm and hungerio9molly tanzer
Chapter 29 and Epilogue (Image: John Joseph Adams/Mariner Books)
This is it! The final instalment of Gizmodo’s special presentation of Molly Tanzer’s new novel, Creatures of Charm and Hunger. You’ll now be able to read it in full until July 7, so don’t miss out!

Two years ago, Gizmodo shared Tanzer’s Victorian fantasy novel Creatures of Will & Temper in serialized excerpts. Good news for fans of the author, not to mention fans of free books: Check out chapter 29 and the epilogue today. Here’s the link to the prologue where it all starts. All following chapters can be easily found here. Hope you enjoyed!

