Of Course OnePlus Buds Will Have Warp Charge

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

OnePlus’s first truly wireless earbuds are due to be announced on 21st July, which is just five days away, But old habits die hard, as they say, and that means OnePlus is still teasing us with information about what we can expect from the Buds once they’re released.

The main piece of news here is that the Buds will use OnePlus’s Warp Charge technology to recharge that battery in the same speedy way as the phones.

This information comes from TechRadar’s interview with OnePlus Buds’ Project Manager, Jay Liu. While the Buds’ charging case won’t offer wireless charging, they will offer Warp Charge speed that will get you ten hours of juice after being plugged in for ten minutes. That’s about a third of the total battery life, if what we’ve been told already is accurate.

What’s more, it sounds as though you won’t need a OnePlus Charger, with Liu saying you can fast charge with any charger over 10W.

I have no doubt there’s more to learn about the Buds (including pricing and availability), but we’re just going to have to wait until Tuesday to find out all the details. Unless OnePlus decides to tease us some more in the interim [TechRadar]