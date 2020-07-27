Grab an Unlimited NBN Plan For Under $70 a Month

If you’re on the lookout for a new NBN plan, Superloop has a big sale on right now. It’s knocking $10/month off a ton of its plans and none of them have contracts.

This deal applies to both its limited and unlimited plans across multiple speed tiers.

Superloop NBN deal

If you’re after unlimited data, the cheapest plan is the $54.95/month plan. However, the average evening speed is only 22.2Mbps. So if you’re after something faster you might want to consider the unlimited NBN 50 plan at $68.95/month or the NBN 100 plan at $79.95/month.

If you don’t need unlimited data, our recommendation would be the 500GB/month NBN 100 plan at $69.95. It’s only a dollar more than the unlimited NBN 50 plan but is much faster at 90Mbps.

This offer is for the first six months of the plan. But there is no contract so if you want to bail before it goes back up to full price, you can.

You have until September 30 to lock in this Superloop deal. To get it you need to use the promo code Whistleout10FOR6 at checkout.

And in case you’re curious, here’s a widget showing how the NBN 100 500GB plan compares to similar plans in market.

NBN speed tiers

If you’re not sure what the difference is between ‘NBN 100’ and ‘NBN 50’, here’s a quick explanation of NBN speed tiers.

NBN 12 or 12/1: It has 12 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload.

It has 12 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload. NBN 25 or 25/5: It has 25 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload.

It has 25 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload. NBN 50 or 50/20: It has 50 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload.

It has 50 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload. NBN 100 or 100/20: It has 100 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload. NBN 100/40 is also a thing at 100 Mbps download and 40Mbps upload.

It has 100 Mbps download, 20 Mbps upload. NBN 100/40 is also a thing at 100 Mbps download and 40Mbps upload. NBN 250 or 250/25: It has 250 Mbps download, 25Mbps upload.

It has 250 Mbps download, 25Mbps upload. NBN 1000 or 1000/50: It has 1000 Mbps download, 50 Mbps upload.

It’s worth keeping in mind that these are just a guideline of what these plans are theoretically capable of. In the real world other factors impact speed, such as connection type and how many users are on at once.

This is why you’ll often see ISPs advertising what their typical evening speeds are, as this reflects how fast the connection will be during peak usage hours.

