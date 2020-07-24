My Brain Can’t Process The Noise The Seven-Motor Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Makes

I can’t decide if the silent terror of seven electric motors actively shredding rubber against rock vibrating through the cabin of the new 1,400 horsepower Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 driven by Ken Block is a good noise or a bad noise.

Regardless, it is very loud, and I would highly recommend hearing protection.

This long video following up the reveal of the new Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 earlier this week shows internet drift legend Ken Block behind the wheel. Ken you may know from his Gymkhana videos, where he is more known for drifting hatchbacks, the Hoonistang, and even a truck.

What happens when you put a guy who has been preciously throttle-controlling combustion engines to literally within a fraction of an inch of his life for his entire career in a vehicle that doesn’t have a combustion engine, nor gears, nor make any of the same noises that he’s used to?

The first half of the video outlines the work that went into Ford’s new electric crossover platform to turn it into this torque terror. Vaughn Gittin Jr., who worked on the Mach-E 1400 as its development driver with RTR and Ford Performance, said the goal of the car was to explore the challenges of controlling the potential of new electric vehicle technology.

The Ford Performance and RTR-tuned Mach-E makes just over 1,400 horsepower and 680 kg-ft of torque from its seven motors, which is then multiplied by the differentials to put down crazy shreds and massive clouds.

If you just want to see Ken Block take Vaughn Gittin Jr. for quite a few spins, then jump to around the 8:20 minute mark.

I want to point out that, especially if you are a headphone user, be aware that the Mach-E makes a horrible noise. Just the worst mechanical whine you can imagine. If anybody has a chance at driving it, please wear hearing protection.

I just can’t decide if I like the noise. On the one hand, the intimidation is impressive. On the other, I do not enjoy it.