Like All of Us, Neil Gaiman Hopes There’ll Be More Good Omens

Amazon’s delightful adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens was one of Gizmodo’s most beloved TV shows of 2019. And while you can certainly give yourself the gift of re-watching the six existing episodes, co-creator Gaiman remains hopeful the show will return in some form.

Considering the world feels even more apocalyptic than it did just last year — if you missed the recent “Good Omens: Lockdown” short, get thee to the YouTubes — the timing feels right for another round of buddy comedy and doomsday shenanigans with our favourite angel-demon duo. Gaiman, who’s making the rounds promoting Audible’s new Sandman audio-drama adaptation (which features Good Omens’ Michael Sheen as Lucifer), agrees.

“I think the probability [of making more Good Omens] is pretty good. It’s not like anybody doesn’t want to make more Good Omens. We just need to figure out how and when and all of the various ifs, and sort everything out,” the author told Digital Spy, pointing out that one of those big “ifs” is obviously the ongoing pandemic which has brought the entertainment world to a grinding halt.

But! There is hope, bolstered by the fact that Good Omens’ key players are on the same page as Gaiman. “We’d all love to do it, so it’s really just a matter of seeing if we can actually make that happen in the world, if we can make the time happen, if we can work it with everybody’s schedule,” Gaiman said. “I know I’m not the only person who wants to see more Crowley and Aziraphale.”