How to Get Apple’s iOS 14 Public Beta Right Now

WWDC was a few weeks ago now, and with it came a huge amount of Apple news just got announced. Leading the pack was iOS 14, which has some cool new features. The good news is you don’t need to wait for the new iPhone 12 to try it. You can get the public beta right now.

iOS 14 Public Beta

The iOS 14 public beta is finally available. This is how you can install it right now.

All you need to do to get on the iOS 14 train is sign up for Apple’s Software Beta Program, you can do so here. All you need is your Apple ID and password and to then enroll your device. Even if you enrolled for the iOS 13 beta program last year, you may need to enrol again.

Once the public beta becomes available, it will pop up as a profile download in the settings app – between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode. Before smashing that install button you should back up your device first. Beta software can have issues and you don’t want to lose everything on your phone.

Now you’re ready to install the profile. Once it’s all done you device will restart.

Tap to install. Once it’s done it will restart your device.

Next up is stalling the iOS 14 beta itself. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If all has gone to plan iOS 14 beta should be waiting there for you.

Let it update as per usual and voila, you’re good to go!

iOS 14 compatible devices

Another bit of good news that came out of WWDC was iPhone compatibility. The rumours were true — iOS 14 will support all the same devices as iOS 13. Here’s a full list:

iPhone SE 2o2o

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

Some of already had it…

For those of us who were impatient and enjoy living dangerously, we’ve been running the public beta since WWDC. Sites like Beta Profiles let you get your hands on iOS 14 quickly and simply. This is how it was done at the time:

Installing the public beta before it was official

All you need to do is download the profile onto your device via Safari. Hit ‘Open’ and then you just need to follow the same steps as above. Install the profile from settings, reboot and then install the iOS 14 beta.

But let me be clear – Apple hasn’t added this to its official beta program yet. So again, back up your device first and know that anything could happen, including bricking your phone. Installing this is absolutely at your own risk.

If you’re not sure how to back up your device, or want to roll back the beta at any point, Apple has explainers here.

If you’re successful you will now have access to some new features and apps such as Translate, App Library and Widgets: