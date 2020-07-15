Google Play Pass Is Finally Coming to Australia

Google has announced its new app subscription service, Google Play Pass, will finally be rolled out to Android users in Australia this week.

Subscribers will be able to access a suite of apps and games ad-free and without in-app purchases for $7.99 a month, or a yearly payment of $49.99.

New users will be able to get a one-month free trial to test out the service and see what apps are included in the subscription.

It was originally made available for users in the United States in September 2019 but Australians interested in Google’s competitor to Apple Arcade had to wait nearly a year.

How does Google Play Pass work?

The Play Pass service works like a streaming subscription, but for the Google Play Store. A monthly, or yearly, fee is charged and in return you’ll get access to “hundreds” of apps without the annoying ads and in-app purchase prompts.

Once you’re signed up, a dedicated Play Pass tab will be available in the app store so you can see what’s readily available for you. A ‘ticket’ logo will also appear on eligible apps when you’re scrolling through the regular store.

The subscription can also be shared with five other family members. According to Google, each member can access the Play Pass individually so downloads shouldn’t affect others using the same subscription, but it’s not clear whether the same login details are required or whether ‘family’ members need to be in the same household.

Gizmodo Australia has contacted Google for clarification on how it works exactly.

What games are included in the subscription?

Like a streaming subscription, apps and games are expected to come and go monthly, so access to an app may not be forever. Some of the apps that Google announced will be available at launch include:

Stardew Valley

Terraria

Monument Valley

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Levelhead

Sonic the Hedgehog

Photo Studio Pro

LIMBO

This War of Mine

Teslagrad

Google also said other apps, like The Gardens Between and Kingdom Rush, will be coming soon to Play Pass and that some new apps, like Bright Paw and Line Weight, will debut on the service.