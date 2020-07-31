Google Now Lets You Fill Your Home with AR Insects

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

It’s not particularly well known, but Google has had a feature that lets you bring AR animals into the room via your phone for quite a while. Most of us used it once to put a dinosaur on the sofa or a cat on the bed, then never thought of it again.

Clearly, though, Google is still working on it, because they’ve just added a whole load of insects to the list of available animals, and we just have one question:

Who asked for that?!

Here’s the list, per The Verge:

Rhinoceros beetle

Hercules beetle

Atlas beetle

Stag beetle

Giant stag

Miyama stag beetle

Shining ball scarab beetle

Jewel beetle

Ladybird

Firefly

Rosalia batesi (a type of beetle)

Swallowtail butterfly

Morpho butterfly

Atlas moth

Mantis

Grasshopper

Dragonfly

Hornet

Robust cicada

Brown cicada

Periodical cicada

Walker’s cicada

Evening cicada

Wow, I was just dying to know what it’d be like to have FIVE TYPES OF CICADA making a racket in my living room (yes, there are sound effects).

If you want to see any of them, just search the name of the insect on Google on your phone, then tap “view in 3D,” then “view in your space.” It works on Apple devices with iOS 11 and up, and any ARCore-compatible Android.

What a time to be alive. [The Verge]