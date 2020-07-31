Google Confirms Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Specs

We’ve had BAZILLIONS of leaks of the products Samsung is planning to announce at Galaxy Unpacked already, and now here’s a pretty legit one from, of all people, Google.

The Big G added the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to its Play Console’s device catalogue, which lists all the gadgets that have access to Google Play Services.

The listings include some not-very-interesting codenames for the devices and most of the specs.

While the tablets were codenamed ‘Palette‘ inside Samsung, Google’s codenames are “gts7l” for the main Tab S7 and “gts7xl” for the Plus. There are four models listed in total: the expected Wi-Fi and 4G versions of each of the two tablets.

The Google specs support what we’ve previously heard about the devices, which is that they’ll be pretty similar apart from the display. The Play Console doesn’t list the type of screen tech, but previous leaks suggest we’ll get AMOLED on the Plus and LCD on the regular. Google does confirm the resolutions, however: 2,800 x 1,752 (340ppi) on the Tab S7 Plus and 2,560 x 1,600 (also 340ppi).

Google also confirms both tablets will run Android 10 (duh) and a few extra features that weren’t on the Tab S6, including face unlock and a camera flash.

Adding this to the previous leak, we’ve got most of the details about the tablets, unless Samsung has anything unexpected up its sleeve.

As a recap, both models apparently run on the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, have a base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, have a 5G option, offer dual rear cameras with a 13MP main and 5MP ultra-wide, and finally both rock an 8MP selfie cam.

The base model will offer an 11-inch screen with a fingerprint sensor on the side, while the Plus will have a 12.4-inch display and and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Both screens will apparently offer an impressive 120Hz refresh rate.

As for battery, sounds like we’re getting 7,040 mAh on the base model and 10,090 on the Plus, both fast-charging capable but bundled with a standard 15W charger. In other words, you’ll have to buy a fast charger separately.

Is there anything left for Samsung to show us? Not long ’til we find out. [AndroidPolice]