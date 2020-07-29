Giancarlo Esposito Teases The Mandalorian’s Plans for Moff Gideon

David Lynch teases some mystery upcoming projects. The Train to Busan sequel has a new release date. Natalia Dyer talks Nancy and Jonathan’s relationship in Stranger Things going forward. Plus, what’s to come on the next Stargirl, and teeny new snippets of both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks. To me, my spoilers!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Untitled David Lynch Project

In conversation with The Daily Beast, David Lynch teased “there might be things coming along that would mean less time could be spent on [his Youtube] channel.” Cross your fingers, etc.

Peninsula

Well Go USA Entertainment has announced that the Train to Busan follow-up film, Peninsula, will reach select theatres in the U.S. on August 21. An Australian date is not yet confirmed. [Coming Soon]

Carnival Row

During a recent Comic-Con panel, Erik Oleson revealed Daredevil’s (and Willow’s) Joanna Whalley has joined the cast of Carnival Row’s second season in an undisclosed role. [Comic Book]

Val Kilmer’s 14 Greatest Genre Movie Roles Val Kilmer has made all kinds of movies throughout his long career, and many of his most high-profile performances (think Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and his groovy debut in Top Secret!) can be found in drama and action films. But when the Juilliard-trained actor — ... Read more

The Mandalorian

In conversation with Deadline, Giancarlo Esposito revealed Moff Gideon’s Darksaber is “a key” to the character’s mysterious past.

You’ll see more of the Darksaber, you’ll get the explanation of this ancient weapon to the modern world, a collapsed world. Where did this saber come from and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which will be back sooner than later. (The saber) is a key to Moff Gideon’s past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and his desire to build a planet and bring it back together.

Stranger Things

Natalia Dyer provided an update on Nancy’s relationship with Jonathan in a recent interview with Netflix Queue.

I think Nancy’s lonely. With Jonathan leaving, who can she relate to? Who’s there? I mean, it’s the ‘80s, so it’s not like you can just hop on Skype or FaceTime. It’s a big break. It feels a little bit like the end of an era. But that instinct Nancy has, that curiosity and determination, I think it’s just part of her personality. She’s not going to forget that part of herself. I can really see that going further.

Later in the interview, Charlie Heaton stated “this is the first season where you see Jonathan and Nancy in a full relationship.”

Jonathan and Nancy have always been on the same team, and they both strive for the same goals. They both challenge each other as well. They can understand what the other has been through. This is the first season where you see Jonathan and Nancy in a full relationship, you see what that looks like. But they’re also in this work environment. What starts to show are their social differences. For Jonathan, this job means a lot. He’s very focused on his responsibilities, and he believes that Nancy doesn’t have to work as hard. He can’t see what she’s having to go through. They’ve always been fighting for a cause together in a high-stakes environment. You put them in a real-world scenario, and they start struggling. As the season gets more into the supernatural when they start fighting this monster, they put aside these small quarrels, and then ultimately, they fight for each other.

Wynonna Earp

Wynonna takes on an ancient enemy in the synopsis for “Afraid,” airing August 16.

Wynonna faces down an ancient enemy as Waverly and Nicole search for help.

[Spoiler TV]

NOS4A2

Charlie Manx reflects on childhood in the synopsis for “Cripple Creek,” in the seventh episode of NOS4A2‘s second season.

Bing Partridge has some questions for Charlie Manx; Manx revisits his difficult childhood; Millie meets an old friend; Wayne faces a choice.

[Spoiler TV]

NOS4A2’s Second Season Keeps Raising the Stakes for All Its Characters, Both Good and Evil AMC’s NOS4A2 is a show about very troubled people. One happens to be a vampire who tools around in a Rolls-Royce Wraith, looking for kids to populate his sinister, Christmas-themed fantasyland. Another is a woman who’s uniquely equipped to fight the creep — if she could just get out of... Read more

Stargirl

Sportsmaster beats up Pat in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. – Part One.”

Star Trek

Finally, CBS All Access has released a trailer for the third season of Star Trek: Discovery and the debut season Star Trek: Lower Decks with snippets of new footage from both shows — an uninterrupted 23 weeks of new Star Trek content. Book your shore leave appropriately!

Red alert! 23 weeks of New Trek begins August 6 with #StarTrekLowerDecks and continues October 15 with #StarTrekDiscovery!

For a limited time, sign up now for a free month trial of @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/hekhhv4WXA pic.twitter.com/wLXuJG9Moq — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 28, 2020

Banner art by Jim Cooke.