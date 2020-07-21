The Best Tech Deals from Click Frenzy’s Latest Sale

We all bloody love a good deal, don’t we? Well, today’s your lucky day, because Click Frenzy’s Julove 2020 event is packed full of them.

From laptops to smartwatches to phone plans, these are the best deals currently getting around. Most of these sales will end on July 24, so get in quick.

The best Click Frenzy Julove 2020 tech deals

The next-cheapest 100GB plan is $50 per month.

Vodafone: 25GB for $35 per month, up from 10GB for $40. The $5 per month price-cut will only last for your first 12 months with Vodafone, but the bonus data is yours to keep for the life of your plan. You’ll need to sign-up before 30 July to get this deal. Available to both new and existing customers.

The deal can also be paired with a smartphone, but you won’t get any savings beyond the 12-month period, even if your repayment plan extends beyond that timeframe.

Amaysim: Get double the data on a $10 recharge, bringing it up to 2GB per 28 days for the life of your plan. $10 would normally only get you 1GB, so it’s a solid offer. This deal runs until 31 July and is exclusive to WhistleOut.

TPG Mobile: Get 50% off all of its SIM-only prepaid plans for the first six months. The discount only lasts half a year, but the plans are contract-free, so you can bail after the savings run out.

Woolworths Mobile: Get $180 off the outright price of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20+ 5G. Woolies will also throw in a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds+, worth $299. This offer runs until 31 July.

Below are the 24-month plans for the S20+:

And you can catch the 24-month plans for S20+ 5G here:

Telstra: Get a $20 credit for three months when you sign up to its NBN 100 plan, which is a total saving of $60. You’ll also get three free months of access to Binge and won’t have to pay a connection fee if you buy online. The plan is contract-free, but if you cancel within your first 24 months, you’ll need to pay out the remaining value of your modem. The included modem has Telstra’s 4G backup technology, which acts as a safety net in the event of an outage. The thing is, Telstra restricts its NBN 100 plans to FTTP and HFC customers only, so you’ll need to be in the right area to cop the deal.

