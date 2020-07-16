Brandon Cronenberg’s New Horror Teaser Shows the Workplace Hazards of a Brain-Invading Assassin

Possessor, the latest from writer-director Brandon Cronenberg (2012’s Antiviral; he’s also the son of horror icon David Cronenberg) stars Andrea Riseborough (Mandy) as an assassin who uses brain-implant tech to manipulate other people to take out her targets. What could go wrong?

As this first teaser suggests… a lot.

“As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment,” the official description informs us, “she becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.” That mind appears to be the one belonging to Christopher Abbott’s character; as you can see, the cast also includes the reliably great Jennifer Jason Leigh, with Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, and Sean Bean rounding out the roster.

There’s no release date given, or any indication whether Possessor will proceed straight to on-demand; all we know is that this latest Cronenbergian dive into body horror is “coming soon.”