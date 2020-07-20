This Blackmagic 12K Video Camera is Stupid Cheap

Aussie company Blackmagic Design has just announced a casual 12K video camera. Sure, there’s no way to view 12K yet but it has plenty of goodies to make professionals salivate… including the price.

Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K features

The standout feature of the Blackmagic 12K camera is of course the 12,288 x 6480 resolution with 12K Super 35 sensor. This is absolutely built for the future of video production, but still has plenty to offer now.

It shoots 8K at 110 fps and 4K at 220 fps and Blackmagic claims the extra 12K boost improves the 8K and 4K images through downsampling. The Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro alsp allows for cropping in post without any resolution loss.

Other features you’ll find are inbuilt ND filters, PL mount, RAW real time 12K editing and USB-C.

Here’s a full list of the key features.

12,288 x 6480 12K Super 35 sensor.

Use for feature films, VFX and high end TVC’s.

14 stops of dynamic range and native 800 ISO.

New Blackmagic RAW for real time 12K editing.

Blackmagic RAW optimised for Metal, CUDA and OpenCL.

Generation 5 Color Science with new film curve.

Shoot up to 60 fps in 12K, 110 fps at 8K and 220 fps at 4K.

Dual card CFast recording at up to 900MB/s.

PL mount included, EF and F mounts available.

SuperSpeed USB-C for recording to external disks.

Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.

Compatible with new Blackmagic URSA Mini Recorder.

You can read more about it here.

Blackmagic 12K Australian Price

And here’s the pièce de résistance. This Blackmagic 12K video camera is going to cost just $19,745 in Australia. While this a lot of money for a regular consumer, it’s an absolute steal for professional video production.

Anyone in the game will know this isn’t surprising. Since the announcement of the Blackmagic 12K two video production mates have waxed rhapsodic about Blackmagic at me. They’re especially impressed by the quality you get for the price, particularly compared to competitors like RED and Arri.

Blackmagic has made a name for itself by offering high quality video kit on the cheaper. Comparatively, anyway. It was the same story when it came to its 6K cameras.

Launch date

We don’t know exactly when it will launch in Australia yet but it will be sometime later this year.