BBC Mews is the News Website We Didn’t Know We Needed

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Looking at the news in 2020 is pretty bloody depressing, so some kind soul has fixed it for us.

Instead of the BBC News website, switch the N for an M and go to BBC Mews. It’s the same layout and stories, but with all the pictures replaced with adorable kitties, and certain words replaced.

For instance, right now on the homepage is this story:

As you can see, the word “virus” is replaced with something almost as abhorrent – bathtime – and “pandemic” is replaced with “festival.”

This does lead to some slightly confusing stories:

Yikes, cats are a lot more fatal than we realised. Still, we won’t be kicking ours out.

Check out the latest mews here.