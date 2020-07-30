The News Of Tomorrow, Today

BBC Mews is the News Website We Didn’t Know We Needed

Holly Brockwell

bbc mews cats
Image: BBC Mews

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.

Looking at the news in 2020 is pretty bloody depressing, so some kind soul has fixed it for us.

Instead of the BBC News website, switch the N for an M and go to BBC Mews. It’s the same layout and stories, but with all the pictures replaced with adorable kitties, and certain words replaced.

For instance, right now on the homepage is this story:

bbc mews cats
Image: BBC Mews

As you can see, the word “virus” is replaced with something almost as abhorrent – bathtime – and “pandemic” is replaced with “festival.”

This does lead to some slightly confusing stories:

bbc mews cats
Image: BBC Mews

Yikes, cats are a lot more fatal than we realised. Still, we won’t be kicking ours out.

Check out the latest mews here.

