At Least One Star Trek Alum Isn’t Back for Picard…Yet

John Carpenter hypes up Halloween Kills’ body count after its delay into 2021. Bryan Cranston talks to the animals in Disney+’s first look at The One and Only Ivan. Adult Swim’s Uzumaki adaptation finds its frightful star. Plus, what’s to come on The 100, an update on the Percy Jackson TV show, and more. To me, my spoilers!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Halloween Kills

In conversation with Indie Wire, John Carpenter described Halloween Kills as “a slasher movie times 100″, highlighting the film’s expansive body count in particular.

The cut is done. They’ll mix it in New York in the next week or so. Then it will be in the can. My work is all done. The movie is something else. It’s fun, intense and brutal, a slasher movie times one hundred, big time. It’s huge. I’ve never seen anything like this: the kill count!

Candyman/The Forever Purge

Nia DaCosta’s Candyman remake is now scheduled for an October 16, 2020 U.S. theatrical release date., while the latest instalment of The Purge franchise has been pushed back to July 9, 2021 in the U.S. Expect equivalent delays in Australia. [/Film]

Archive

An A.I. worries she’s being replaced in a new clip from Archive, starring Theo James, Rhona Mitra, Toby Jones and Stacy Martin.

The Room

Olga Kurylenko argues with her husband, Kevin Janssens, about whether it was a wise idea to magically summon a baby in a new clip from The Room, coming to VOD July 21.

The One and Only Ivan

A hyper-intelligent Gorilla raised by Bryan Cranston and his talking animal pals long to escape their lives as a circus performers in the trailer for The One and Only Ivan, featuring the voices of Sam Rockwell, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren and Angelina Jolie.

She Dies Tomorrow

A woman convinced she’ll die in a day causes a mass hysteria outbreak in the trailer for She Dies Tomorrow, arriving on July 31 in select regions.

Uzumaki

Uki Satake will voice lead character Kirie Goshima in Adult Swim’s Junji Ito adaptation.

Uki Satake to voice Kirie Goshima in the Japanese version of Uzumaki Anime. pic.twitter.com/vxQAvKLy4U — UzumakiAnime (@UzumakiAnime1) July 8, 2020

Star Trek: Picard

In an interview discussing his new music video lamenting he’s not Brent Spiner, Robert Picardo stated there are “absolutely no plans” for the EMH to appear on Star Trek: Picard.

Well, I can say this: as of now, there are absolutely no plans and there is nothing in the works. I admire the show. I think everything is possible. I also know that the fans are a great driver often of what is done in Star Trek. We have not been driven to that particular point, so I’m not saying it couldn’t happen in the future, but there are zero plans for it happening now.

[Comic Book]

Percy Jackson: The Series

Series creators Becky and Rick Riordan offered an update on the upcoming Percy Jackson TV series at Disney+.

Any news to share? A couple of studio meetings this week. Getting close to wrapping up the pilot outline. A script outline isn't the same as an outline for a term paper but is more a script without dialog if that makes sense. We are having a blast! We love our team! More soon. — Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) July 6, 2020

So it takes me 6-12 months just to write a novel all by myself. Making a TV show is infinitely more complicated, especially w/ unknown factors like the pandemic in play. We are still in the earliest stages of writing, which will take months. Most optimistic guess 2 years? Maybe? https://t.co/RbwXGIYbIX — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) July 6, 2020

Stargirl

Cindy “Shiv” Berman actress Meg DeLacy teased her character is destined to cross swords with another member of the ISA in a new interview with TV Guide.

I can tease that she does come face to face and gets confronted by another ISA member, which is one of my favourite scenes that I’ve done. That should be exciting to look out for.

The 100

Finally, Neal McDonough delivers another sinister monologue in the trailer for next week’s episode of The 100, “The Flock”.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.