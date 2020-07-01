Another Star Trek: TNG Star Has Hopes to Appear in Picard

Orange Is the New Black’s Julie Lake and Liz Storm are taking on mermaid violence for a new show. Get a look at Lucifer’s noir-tinged episode. Plus, a glimpse at Shudder’s latest exorcist horror, what’s to come on Stargirl, and a look at NBC’s sci-fi pilot Debris. Spoilers now!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Untitled Horror Movie

Filming has wrapped on Untitled Horror Movie, a found footage horror-comedy from Nick Simon (The Girl in the Photographs) starring Arrow’s Katherine McNamara, Claire Holt, Kal Penn, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Timothy Granaderos, Kevin Daniels, Sohm Kapila, and Luke Baines. The story concerns six actors from a television series facing cancellation who “decide to film their own horror movie. In their search for a plot, they unintentionally summon a spirit with an affinity for violence, who starts picking them off…one vapid actor at a time.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Mortal

We also have a new trailer for André Øvredal’s superhero movie, Mortal, releasing direct-to-VOD August 3 in the UK.

Metamorphosis

A demon targets an exorcist’s brother in the trailer for Metamorphosis, premiering July 2 on Shudder.

Star Trek: Picard

Gates McFadden is the latest TNG alum to admit that — while there are no firm plans just yet — she’s more than likely going to return as Beverly Crusher.

Well, I don’t know. There’s a good chance, let’s put it that way. But I have no contract signed.

The actress also pondered what Crusher’s return could mean for Picard… romantically:

I think that Patrick made a decision at some point that he was opening it up to other relationships in our show, and in the movies, certainly. So I can’t imagine that it’s suddenly going to be different, but it doesn’t mean that there’s not a relationship there. Obviously, from our all of our scenes, there is a relationship and that’s great. So who knows? I have no clue, but it would it would be lovely.

[TrekMovie]

Mer

Deadline reports ViacomCBS’ teen brand “Awesomeness” is developing Mer, a new horror-comedy series from Orange Is the New Black’s Julie Lake and Liz Storm. Directed by Laura Prepon, the series concerns a friend group of “martini-swigging, man-eating mermaids” living on Martha’s Vineyard. Mer “explores a young woman grappling with newfound power and female metamorphosis through the point of view of a marginalised townie turned killer mermaid.”

Britannia

According to KSiteTV, Epix has acquired the U.S. rights to the British fantasy drama, Britannia. Season one will premiere on the network Sunday, August 2, while season two begins Sunday, October 4. Season three — the production of which was interrupted by covid-19 — will air whenever it’s ready.

Agents of SHIELD

The July 22 episode of Agents of SHIELD is titled “As I Have Always Been” according to Spoiler TV.

Debris

Spoiler TV also has a few photos from the pilot episode of NBC’s new riff on The X-Files, Debris.

Photo: NBC

Photo: NBC

Photo: NBC

Lucifer

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Lucifer’s upcoming noir-inspired episode, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken.”

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Stargirl

Finally, Cindy visits Courtney after a hospital stint in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl, “Shiv, Part Two.”

Banner art by Jim Cooke

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.