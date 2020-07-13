A Lost Boys Prequel Musical Is Getting Closer to Release

How did David, the leader of The Lost Boys, first become a vampire? That’s the subject of an upcoming stage musical called A Lost Boys Story by G Tom Mac, who wrote the film’s unforgettable theme song, “Cry Little Sister.” The show has been in development for several years, but now, according to Mac, it’s getting closer to release.

“We were looking at late 2021, like the fall. But [now] we’re looking at 2022,” Mac told Syfy. “Last summer, I went to England with one of my producers and met with various choreographers. It was my producer’s idea to search the London theatre world for some fresh talent [choreographers, set designers, etc.]. It was about three weeks to a month of just finding the right people and, of course, there are incredibly talented people in New York as well, which we had brought on.”

The show follows David, famously played by Kiefer Sutherland in the film, who immigrates to America from Lithuania and ends up in an orphanage run by Max, played by Edward Herrmann in the movie. Max, of course, is a vampire, and turns David.

“At 17-18 [years old], he hits the road, and that’s when he picks up the other vampires and basically creates a family with the three other guys,” Mac said. “They all come from different walks of life in Middle America, the Midwest, Arizona, and then they head to California. That’s when all the good stuff starts. We tried to take a twist, whereby we know the story of the movie, but we don’t know how it all got there. And in the musical, we do. It’s very much a story of immortality, but it’s also a story about how people in their 20s think they’re immortal, anyway. It kind of runs that parallel of pop culture.”

Now, if like us, you’re reading this and thinking, “What the hell is going on?” Don’t worry. There’s much more. Such as: Mac has the show’s entire soundtrack online via Spotify and you can listen at that link. Plus, a few years ago, he made several concept videos of the music to help gain awareness. You can see all of them on this YouTube page, but here’s the opening number.

Again. You may be asking yourself, “Is this for real?” And yes. Yes, it is. Speaking with Syfy, Mac talked about how Lost Boys director Joel Schumacher, who recently passed away, helped him with the show on a fairly regular basis.

“There was nobody more engaged with my musical over the past few years,” Mac says. “He understood musical theatre and we would have many conversations. I knew he was ill, but he’d get on the phone for two to three hours and go over notes and various things. He was just a wonderful human being. Intense, but that was part of his incredible personality. Great guy, I certainly miss him.”

There’s much, much more in the Syfy article so we’d urge you to head over there and read the rest. For example, Malcolm McDowell could play Max, Laddie has already been cast, there’s talk of crossing over with the TV show (if it happens), and the sax man himself, Tim Cappello, could potentially be involved. When there’s more concrete info on the show, we’ll let you know.