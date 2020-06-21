Watch David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker Judge a Doctor Who Cosplay Contest

Only one catch: the cosplays were made in a day, with only household items. I guess that’s two catches.

This last week, James Corden decided to nerd up his show, The Late Late Show With James Corden, with a Doctor Who cosplay contest. Challenging his viewers to build their best lockdown Who cosplays in less than twenty-four hours, he invited a handful on the show to be judged. But, surprise surprise, Corden wasn’t the only one judging, as David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker showed up, in full Doctor regalia, to check out the work of the contestants.

There are some truly deep cuts here, including noodly-faced Ood, alongside a Cyberman, a Dalek, and others you might expect. And Whittaker and Tennant are both clearly delighted by the effort put forth by these fans. It’s amazing what you can do with random household items. Having plenty of cardboard around certainly helps.

Some of Corden’s staffers get in on the game, too. Though some try harder than others. But with Doctor Who on hiatus until who knows when, this is a lot better than nothing.