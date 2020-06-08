Updates From Godzilla vs. Kong, Creepshow, and More

Marvel’s Disney+ shows could resume filming next month. When Pandora returns, Charisma Carpenter is becoming a series regular. As all superhero media villains must these days, Stargirl’s Neil Jackson compares his goals to Thanos’. Plus, what’s to come on Snowpiercer, and the We Bare Bears movie gets a new release date. Spoilers away!

Godzilla vs. Kong

Director Adam Wingard referred to Godzilla vs Kong’s PG-13 rating (M in Australia) as “an understatement” in a recent Instagram post.

Relatedly, an official synopsis for the film has appeared on the film’s IMDB page.

As the gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla, the world watches to see which one of them will become King of the Monsters.

We Bare Bears: The Movie

The We Bare Bears movie has been delayed a few weeks and will now air July 1.

Premiere delayed, but we'll be there soon. https://t.co/aisHHAG8vw — Daniel Chong (@threebarebears) June 5, 2020

Pandora

TV Line reports Charisma Carpenter has been promoted to series regular for the second season of Pandora.

Creepshow

Appearing as a guest on The Boo Crew podcast, Greg Nicotero revealed the second season of Creepshow includes scripts by Paul Dini and Stephen Langford, Melanie Dale, Joe Konrath, David Schow, John Esposito, Frank Dietz and Mattie Do with Chris Larsen.

We have 90% of the scripts written, and the scripts are absolutely fantastic. I’m so proud of them and so excited. I feel like going into season two, learning what I’ve learned, I had a lot more fun developing the stories. I’ve written a couple of the scripts myself. And I just finished a script that’s based on a Joe Hill story. One of the scripts that was written by a friend named Frank Dietz is called ‘Pesticide.’ And it’s about this exterminator who does some unsavoury things and he is in essence haunted by some of these creatures that he has killed. So that’s where the giant spider comes from. There’s an author named Joe Konrath who I really like; we have John Esposito coming back; we have David Schow coming back; there’s a woman I worked with on The Walking Dead named Melanie Dale, she wrote a script; there’s also a writer/director named Mattie Do, her and her husband Chris Larsen wrote a really cool script for us. Paul Dini and Stephen Langford, who wrote ‘Skincrawlers’ last year, wrote a script for us. The scripts are really fun. I can always tell if a script is successful if I want to direct. So I’m directing three of them.

Loki/The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

According to entertainment reporter Liz Hill, both Loki and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will resume filming next month.

We were all excited by recent news Paul Bettany had to cancel a July comiccon due to WandaVision filming. I've just learned that #Loki and #FalconAndtheWinterSoldier are also expected to continue filming in July. This is a new source for me & I must keep it anon but I believe it! pic.twitter.com/nayj453ZaI — Liz (@MsLizzieHill) June 5, 2020

Agents of SHIELD

The June 25 episode of Agents of SHIELD is titled, “A Trout in the Milk” according to Spoiler TV.

Stargirl

The Justice Society prepares for their first mission in the synopsis for episode six.

THE POWERS THAT BE — Courtney (Brec Bassinger) makes a difficult decision after Pat (Luke Wilson) confronts her about the potential consequences of recruiting new members to the JSA. Elsewhere, Barbara (Amy Smart) shows up in support of Mike’s (Trae Romano) science fair, and Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) prepare for their first major mission. Neil Jackson and Hunter Sansone also star. Chris Manley directed the episode written by Taylor Streitz (#106).

Meanwhile, Neil Jackson compared The Icicle’s motives to Thanos’ in a recent interview with Comic Book.

He doesn’t want to create this plan. He doesn’t want to have to kill people. It’s born out of the fact that the world is broken, and he believes that he is the only one with the strength of character to be able to change the world for the better. So, he sees himself as a hero, an anti-hero, born out of this tragedy. And nothing can get in the way of that plan. Nothing can get in the way of him achieving his promise to his wife. And if that means people die, then people die, because the plan is bigger than that. And so once it was all put through that prism, he may seem incredibly menacing, but I see him as this, anti-hero with a very, very vitriolic plan, that he’s set in place, that ultimately is for the betterment of mankind. I mean, one of the things we talked about when we were doing it is, likening him to Thanos, in the Avengers series. Thanos doesn’t see himself as a villain, he sees himself as a hero, and he believes that by wiping out 50% indiscriminately of the universe’s population, that everybody else would be slightly better. He thinks he’s doing a good thing, even though everybody else hates him for it. And that is exactly what Jordan feels. He believes is doing the right thing, even though people might hate him for it. Ultimately, they’ll realise that he was the hero.

The 100

The crew finds themselves on a mysterious new planet in the synopsis for “Nakara”, the June 25 episode of The 100.

NOT EVERYTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends find themselves on a planet that is not what it seems. Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Please don’t screen grab KSiteTV articles and post the screen grabs on Twitter. PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Erica Meredith (#706). Original airdate 6/24/2020.

Snowpiercer

Melanie doubles down on capturing Layton in the synopsis for “The Universe is Indifferent” airing June 29.

On a divided Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) intensifies her search for Layton (Daveed Diggs). Meanwhile, Layton is weaponizing her secret, and Third Class faces a reckoning when he presents them with a choice.

Meanwhile, isopods? For dinner?! It happens, in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Justice Never Boarded.”

JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales

Finally, JJ Villard’s Fairy Tales does Snow White in the trailer for next week’s episode.

