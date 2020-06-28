TNT and TBS Are Developing a Sequel to the 1985 Film D.A.R.Y.L. Starring Tony Hale

In 1985, Paramount Pictures released a film called D.A.R.Y.L. About a computerised superintelligence in the form of a ten-year-old boy, it starred the child actor Barret Oliver alongside Mary Beth Hurt and Michael McKean. It did not sell particularly well, nor did it review particularly well. Regardless, TNT and TBS are making a sequel.

According to The Wrap, TNT and TBS, two cable networks both owned by WarnerMedia, are developing a sequel to the film. Set many years after the first, this half-hour series will follow the computerised person as an adult, written by Jody Lambert (Brave New Jersey) and Matt Oberg (mostly known as an actor — he voices Kite Man on Harley Quinn). It will, at least, have great talent attached, with the goofily charismatic Tony Hale (Veep) slated to appear in the starring. And the logline, which describes the show as a parodic take on an outmoded computer made human, seems promising, at least.

The larger question, of course, is why? But that is the one thing I cannot tell you. Television networks need television shows, and old properties are a place to mine for new content. This one probably won’t be conjuring a whole lot of nostalgia, though.

According to the report, TBS will also be developing a sci-fi comedy called Space, about a dysfunctional couple who begin jumping into the bodies of other couples, Quantum-Leap-style. It doesn’t have stars attached, yet, but will be directed by Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall).

Presumably, we’ll see these shows on the networks in a season or two, if all goes well.