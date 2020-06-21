The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Trailer for The King’s Man Takes Super Spy Action to the Early 20th Century

Julie Muncy

Published 13 mins ago: June 22, 2020 at 7:56 am -
Filed to:20th century fox
dave gibbonsdisneyio9kingsmanmark millarmatthew vaugnralph fiennesthe kings man
From a poster for The King's Man. (Image: Disney)
From a poster for The King's Man. (Image: Disney)

When shadowy masterminds threaten to descend the world into chaos, the Kingsman steps in. Even if his agency was only ust created. It’s prequel time.

Set in the early 20th century, The King’s Man is the newest film in the Kingsmen series of raunchy super spy flicks helmed by Matthew Vaughn, based on a comic book series by Dave Gibbons and Mark Millar. Starring Ralph Fiennes alongside Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, and Djimon Hounsou, this prequel shows the origins of the spy agency, amidst a global war and an evil plot apparently led by… Rasputin?

Well, if you’re going to pick a historical figure to be a supervillain, Rasputin’s definitely one of the best you’ve got to choose from. Majorly influential, maybe a wizard, and notoriously strange, he’s definitely the sort of guy an imaginary spy agency would be interested in. Also it looks like he’s a real fiend in a knife fight.

The King’s Man, produced by 20th Century Studios, is slated for release September 18 in the U.S., though, in these days, all theatrical dates are tenuous. Disney also released a new poster for the film, which you can find below.

Poster for The King's Man. (Image: Disney)
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.