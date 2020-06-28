The Second Season of The Boys Is Coming to Amazon Prime on September 4

Insert superlatives and profanity here.

The Boys, Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the darkly satirical superhero comic of the same name, is returning for its second season with a three-episode premiere on September 4, 2020, Amazon shared recently in a press release. Following that premiere, new episodes will air every Friday, ending on October 9, making for an eight-episode season.

The second season will reportedly find The Boys on the lam, fleeing from the Supes and trying to fight back against their big enemy, Vought. The Boys stars an incredible ensemble cast, including Jack Quaid as Hughie, Karen Fukuhara and Kimiko, Karl Urban as Butcher, and the fantastic Aya Cash as a new addition, Stormfront, a new Supe with an undoubtedly untrustworthy agenda.

In addition to the announcement, Amazon yesterday released two new looks at The Boys, including a preview clip from the upcoming season and a streamed reunion featuring the cast discussing the show and hyping up the second season. The clip is fantastic, with Aya Cash meeting a couple other Supes and being quite a nightmare.

If you want to catch up on the first season of The Boys, it’s streaming on Amazon Prime now.