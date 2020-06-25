River Song and Her Original ‘Sweetie’ Are Back Together in a New Doctor Who Audio Drama

We’re gonna need a bigger TARDIS. After over a decade apart, and several Doctors in between, Big Finish has announced that David Tennant and Alex Kingston are returning as the Tenth Doctor and River Song in a new Doctor Who audio series.

In a press release, Big Finish shared that Tennant’s Doctor will be reuniting with River Song (Kingston) in Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor and River Song. The Tenth Doctor ushered in Kingston’s debut in the two-part episode “Silence in the Library/Forest of the Dead,” which was literally River Song’s last episode even though it was technically her first (it’s timey-wimey, don’t worry about it). Since then, River Song and Tennant’s Doctor haven’t spent any time together onscreen, but that doesn’t mean they never saw each other again.

“The Tenth Doctor only met River Song once on TV, and that was at the end of her life. But what happened after/before that, after/before the Eleventh Doctor came on the scene?” producer David Richardson said. “What a joy this run of stories was to make, bringing David Tennant and Alex Kingston together online to record during lockdown, exploring those previously untold meetings between Ten and River. Those two actors absolutely sparkled together.”

Alex Kingston (left) and David Tennant (right) show off their quarantine studios. (Photo: Big Finish)

The three-part series will see the Tenth Doctor and River Song joining forces on a series of dangerous missions — that may also be dates, depending on who you ask. As they’re saving people from deadly jewels or journeying to the most haunted planet in the galaxy, the Doctor is trying to piece together the mystery that is River Song. Hopefully she can avoid spoilers! Here are the synopses:

Expiry Dating by James Goss The first time the Doctor met River Song, he saw her die. And now she’s asking him on a date. Well, not a date, exactly… More of a mission. But the Doctor isn’t at anyone’s beck and call. Or so he thinks. With billions of lives hanging in the balance, can the Doctor afford not to do whatever River wants? Whichever one of him she asks? Precious Annihilation by Lizzie Hopley When jewels become lethal in the London of 1912, both River and the Doctor turn up to find out why. A mystery takes them centuries into the past, and onto the high seas, where a superstitious crew edges towards mutiny. The star-crossed couple are about to find out that, while gemstones inspire jealousy, love can be the deadliest treasure of all… Ghosts by Jonathan Morris River and the Doctor meet on the most haunted planet in the galaxy. The Doctor’s not sure it’s an ideal date – until they discover a mystery. Something is wrong with the ghosts. Something might even be killing them… And as the Doctor and River investigate, the truth of what’s happening on the planet of ghosts may prove deadly for them both.

Doctor Who: The Tenth Doctor and River Song is currently available for pre-order, and is set to come out in November.