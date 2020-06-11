Report: GM May Go All-Out On The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 With A Redesigned Exhaust

Previously-leaked GM scheduling points to good odds we’re going to be seeing the mid-engine 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 very soon, and new rumours indicate we can expect active aerodynamics, and possibly even a completely-new centre-mounted exhaust.

The rumoured details reported by Muscle Cars And Trucks, emphasis mine:

As previously hinted from various USPTO images, the 2022 C8 Corvette Z06 is expected to integrate active aerodynamics, with adjustable wings, splitters and even side flaps that will variably adjust themselves as the American supercar negotiates braking, cornering, as well as accelerating all the way to v-max. This equipment will be optional – and likely available with the ‘Z07’ package that’s traditionally offered with the Z06 Corvette. Allegations of a large fixed rear wing for the upcoming C8 Z06 are baseless, according to our sources.

The patent images use the previous generation of the car as a stand-in for the upcoming mid-engine Z06, but what’s more important is the parts of the car the little arrows point at. The graphic indicates we can expect an active spoiler of some sort, possibly super large, possibly not, that will be active, along with a front splitter, fender or hood flaps or intakes, and an active rear splitter.

Patent image allegedly showing 2022 mid-engine Corvette Z06 active aero functionality using a 7th-gen model as a placeholder. (Graphic: USPTO, Muscle Cars And Trucks)

Unfortunately, the rumours indicate any hopes for a properly massive wing aren’t likely to come true, though we may get a car that sings a much different tune from the current mid-engine car. Again, emphasis mine:

Finally, the C8 Corvette Z06 may or may not see a revised rear fascia from the C8 Corvette Stingray with a centre-mounted rear exhaust. Currently, the design change is being proposed, as it requires additional funding, and needs full approval from those involved in such decision making. According to sources, the outcome of re-routing the exhaust from the edges of the rear fascia to the traditional centre would improve the sound of the 5.5L DOHC flat-plane crank naturally aspirated V8 engine, codenamed LT6. It would improve the pitch of the exhaust note, and allow the mid-engine Corvette Z06 to sound more like an exotic car, further differentiating it from the pushrod V8 found in the LT2-powered C8 Stingray.

Muscle Cars And Trucks also got alleged details of the rubber on the new Z06, reported to be the same as the factory set for the 991 Porsche 911 GT3 RS and 911 GT2 RS — Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires. The exact spec is 275/30 R20 in the front and 345/25 R21 in the rear, wrapping optional carbon fibre wheels that are rumoured to be available.

As the report also points out, those tires are z-rated, meaning the rubber is rather notably capable of far more than 240 km/h speeds for high performance applications, something I’ve no doubt the new Z06 will be able to handle. Who is still shopping for an Acura NSX with this on the way?