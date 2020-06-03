Photos: Thousands Peacefully March in D.C. in Response to Police Crackdown on Protests

A massive crowd assembled outside the White House on Tuesday, one day after authorities used jaw-dropping force there to clear one of the many peaceful protests against systemic police brutality and racism triggered by the May 25 police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

On Monday, U.S. Park Police, Secret Service personnel, and members of other police forces forcibly cleared hundreds of protesters from LaFayette Square behind the White House in coordination with the National Guard — all so Donald Trump could visit a nearby church for a photo op. Witnesses and media footage showed police in riot armour charging at shocked protesters 20 minutes before a 7:00 p.m. curfew was set to begin, firing rubber bullets, pepper balls, and less-lethal grenades, as well as assaulting journalists. Trump, reportedly embarrassed by reports he had hid in a White House bunker during demonstrations on May 29, threatened to impose martial law on the nation if governors did not use resources already available to disperse protesters and looters in numerous cities.

The Park Police has since insisted the protesters were violent and denied using tear gas, despite numerous credible eyewitness accounts to the contrary. Instead, it claimed that grenades used on Monday dispersed nothing but smoke. Police have often claimed that the effects of tear gas are short-lived and mild, though evidence indicates the use of tear gas grenades can result in severe medical effects such as chemical burns, eye injuries, and respiratory problems.

Later Monday evening, looting and vandalism continued in downtown D.C., while military helicopters buzzed protesters in a type of a manoeuvre more typically associated with war zones. Police and military aircraft have separately been conducting constant aerial surveillance of protests across the country.

For those of you who don't live in DC, we are not under siege by rioters here. The protests have been peaceful. We are under some sort of military occupation because this is the only place in the country Trump can bring out the military without running into major legal problems. — Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) June 2, 2020

Your Lincoln Memorial this evening. pic.twitter.com/QByGgWeDDm — Martha Raddatz (@MarthaRaddatz) June 3, 2020

Tuesday saw a much larger crowd, many of whom seemed to have mobilized as much in response to the Trump administration’s handling of the protests as the events that preceded them, march through the nation’s capital. While police and security forces deployed in even greater numbers throughout downtown D.C., including heavily armed agents from several federal agencies, continued flybys by military helicopters, and soldiers in trucks, they largely stood by for hours after the 7:00 p.m. curfew, in contrast to Monday’s use of extreme force. (At one point, pepper spray appeared to have been used to push back crowds along a fence blocking off LaFayette Square, but Gizmodo did not observe the incident directly and the protesters quickly reconvened; a man also climbed a nearby pole and stole a street sign, but was booed by hundreds of other attendees.)

Protesters kneel in D.C. in honour of victims of police brutality on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Federal agents with vests identifying them as Drug Enforcement Administration officers deployed in D.C. on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

A DEA agent confers with several soldiers as protesters march to the White House on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

The day also coincided with other major developments. Those included more info on how White House personnel and Attorney General Bill Barr orchestrated the attack on protesters preceding the photo op, leaked FBI documents showing the agency found no evidence of organised anti-fascist (antifa) involvement in vandalism over the weekend as the president has claimed, and the National Guard announcing an investigation into the use of helicopters. Protesters also defied curfews in numerous other cities across the country as evidence grew the president had disastrously misread public sentiment on the protests.

All but a handful of demonstrators remained determinedly peaceful from 4:45 p.m. to around 9:00 p.m., when Gizmodo was present, and other reporting indicates that remained the case later into the evening. However, BuzzFeed News reporters tweeted that authorities appeared to be moving to kettle remaining protesters (as in corralling them into an area with no easy route of escape) starting at around 10:00 p.m., with one officer telling the reporters anyone remaining would be arrested. BuzzFeed reporter Addy Baird also tweeted a photo of a suspicious camera that appeared to be being used to monitor protesters.

As for blocks as we pulled out there have been national guard and police vehicles every block, sometimes blocking the street, sometimes odd to the side. The streets are very, very empty. — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) June 3, 2020

As we walk back past city center and into Chinatown, there are police and National Guard on every corner and fully blocking some streets. pic.twitter.com/ClBrMGJpwz — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) June 3, 2020

However, Washington Post reporter Perry Stein tweeted that the situation in D.C. remained calm as of 11:00 p.m. ET.

Protesters now going through convention center underpass which has a heavy MPD presence. Everything is calm, police letting them go through. pic.twitter.com/LECZsShWYW — Perry Stein (@PerryStein) June 3, 2020

More of the march on Tuesday below:

Soldiers observe protesters in D.C., June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Troops on the road as protesters kneel in D.C. on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Pig graffiti on the entrance of the U.S. Treasury Department, June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Protesters on the march in D.C. on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Protesters on the steps of the Supreme Council, 33˚, Scottish Rite Freemasonry, S.J. building. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Police cutting off an intersection near the White House on June 2, 2020. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

U.S. Park Police patrolling on motorcycles near the National Mall. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Protesters near the White House on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Protesters near the White House on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Protesters near the White House on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

A protester scales a fence at the White House — to urge the rest of the crowd to refrain from shaking it. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Protest organisers scale a stoplight outside LaFayette Square in DC on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

Military police stand guard in LaFayette Square outside the White House on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers on bicycles on June 2. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)

A DEA agent and another officer stationed near the White House. (Photo: Tom McKay, Gizmodo)