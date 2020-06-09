How Much Oppo Find X2 Series Costs In Australia (Including Phone Plans)

We’ve been waiting a little while for the Oppo Find X2 to land in Australia. After taking a first look back in March and what was most likely a COVID-19 delay, the Oppo Find X2 series is now out.

Oppo FindX 2 Pro

At the top of the series’ food chain in the flagship Find X2 Pro. It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz, although you can pop it down to 60Hz to save on battery. The display also combines HDR10+ with a 3168×1440 resolution and 100% P3 colour gamut.

When it comes to the internal specs, they’re quirte beefy. The Find X2 Pro has a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the battery front it has a 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC fast charge and IP68 water resistance. However, it does not have wireless charging functionality.

What I can say so far is that the camera has been quite stunning. On the back you’ll find three lenses — 48MP wide angle, a 48MP 120 degree ultrawide and a 13MP periscope telephoto. When it comes to the front facing camera the Find X2 Pro has a 32MP punch hole lens.

The Pro is available in Ceramic Black as well as a Vegan Leather Orange — the latter of which I’m reviewing right now so stay tuned.

Oppo Find X2 Neo

If you’re after something for under $1000 the next device in the line up is the Find X2 Neo.

The device comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and a 4,025mAh battery. It doesn’t have the same fast charge capabilities as the Pro and isn’t water resistant.

On the camera front it also has 48MP, 13MP, 8MP and 2MP lenses at the rear with a 32MP selfie cam. The New is available in Moonlight Black & Starry Blue.

Oppo Find X2 Lite

If you’d rather a mid-range option you might want to go for the Lite version of the Find X2.

It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED disp;ay with 60Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,025 battery with the same limitations as the Neo.

The Lite’s rear camera set up includes 48MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP lenses. At the front it hasa 32MP selfie cam.

You can get the Lite in Obsidian Black & Pearl White.

Australian Price

Here in Australia the Find X2 Pro has an RRP on $1,599. The Oppo Find X2 Neo comes in at $999 and the Oppo Find X2 Lite is $ 749.

Oppo Find X2 Availability

The Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Neo are available now from Telstra, Optus, JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths Mobile, Mobileciti, Catch of The Day, Kogan, OfficeWorks (online), Bing Lee and Wireless1.

As for the X2 Lite, it is available now from Optus, Vodafone, JB Hi-Fi, Woolworths Mobile, Mobileciti, Catch of The Day, Kogan, OfficeWorks (online), Bing Lee and Wireless1.

Oppo Find X2 Plans

A few telcos will have Oppo Find X2 plans. So far we have widgets for Woolworths Mobile but will also add plans from other telcos as they become available.

Woolworths Mobile Find X2 Pro 24-month plans

Oppo Find X2 Pro Australian Review

We’ll have a review out soon, but in the meantime you can check out our hands on with the Find X2 Pro from March.

