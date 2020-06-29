First Look: Telstra’s New Plans Are More Expensive But Go Big On Data

Gizmodo Australia understands Telstra will be announcing refreshed mobile plans today, with most tipped to increase in price but offer additional data.

New Telstra Plans

While we don’t know everything about the new plans yet, most will be increasing by $5 per month. We understand that Telstra’s Medium plan will now include 80GB data month, up from 60GB a month.

As a reminder, this is what the current plans look like, before handset repayments are added.

With that in mind, most of these will most likely got up bu $5 a month. But there may be some variance.

It is understood that Telstra will not be grandfathering its former plans for long. Instead, Telstra will apparently give current customers three months to move over to the new plans. These customers will be credited the price difference between their former and new plans over the next 12 months.

Current customers who don’t move over during this time will apparently be moved over to their new corresponding plan on September 30.

Telstra 5G change

5G is also said to be impacted by the Telstra plan refresh.

For the past 12 months Telstra said that Small and Medium customers would need to pay $15 extra a month for 5G access from after June 30. That has now altered slightly. Under the new Telstra plans, Medium, Large and Extra Large plans will all get 5G included for free.

Customers on Small plans will still need to “bolt-on” 5G as a paid extra. Of course, customers would be better off upgrading to the Medium plan as the price difference is comparable sand provide free 5G access as well as extra data. And this is most likely what Telstra is hoping for.

Other changes

Another interesting change is said to involves 36-month device repayments. Gizmodo Australia understands that these will no longer be actively promoted by Telstra. However, existing repayments will not be impacted by this change.

We will update this post once we have more details and confirmations.

This story is updating.