Joe Cornish Says He’s Spoken to John Boyega About Attack the Block 2

Ewan McGregor discusses the tech powering the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show. Legends of Tomorrow promotes another regular for its next season. Get a look at Netflix’s new The Grude show. Plus, what’s to come when Hanna returns to Amazon, and the Jeff Lemire/Dustin Nguyen comic series Descender could be coming to TV. Spoilers away!

Attack the Block 2

Appearing as a guest on the Script Apart podcast, Joe Cornish revealed he’s met with John Boyega to discuss a potential Attack the Block sequel.

We’ve got ideas. I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We’ve always had ideas since after the first one, but obviously we’ve both been busy doing different things. In a weird way, kinda, the longer you leave it the more interesting it is. So that’s what I’ll say.

Hosts

Dark Sky Film has acquired the the U.S. distribution rights to Hosts, a new Christmas-set horror movie from directors Richard Oakes and Adam Leader chronicling a worldwide outbreak of demonic possession. Starring Samantha Loxley, Neal Ward, Nadia Lamin, Frank Jakeman and Lee Hunter, the story “centres on a couple who unwittingly become possessed by a malicious entity on Christmas Eve and terrorise a family throughout the night. The demonic possessions mark the onset of a global pandemic of possession that runs loved ones against each other.”

[Screen Daily]

Sputnik

Bloody-Disgusting has a new photo from the Russian sci-fi monster movie, Sputnik, coming to VOD August 15.

The Vigil

Bloody-Disgusting also has a poster for The Vigil, “a fresh take on the religious/demon possession horror film” releasing August 6 through Blumhouse.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Disney’s new movie about superheroic teenage royals has been pushed back two months, and will now release September 26 on Disney+.

On Sep. 25, start streaming a new kind of royal adventure. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an Original Movie, only on #DisneyPlus. #SSSBR pic.twitter.com/2QmVghMo14 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 17, 2020

Deep Blue Sea 3

The genetically enhanced bull sharks from Deep Blue Sea 2 return to mate with the first film’s Great Whites in the trailer for Deep Blue Sea 3, starring Tania Raymonde.

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons: The Movie

IGN has a trailer for the animated Deathstroke movie.

Legends of Tomorrow

If there was any doubt, Shayan Sobhian (Zari’s brother, Behrad) has been officially promoted to series regular for the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow.[TV Line]

Descender/Ascender

Variety reports Lark Productions has purchased the television rights to Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen’s comic book series, Descender, as well as its sequel series, Ascender. The series follows a companion robot on the lam in a universe where androids have been outlawed.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

In conversation with Angélique Roché for ACE Universe, Ewan McGregor confirmed the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series will employ the same “Stagecraft” technology — a rear-projected LED screen to create a reactive environment — used on The Mandalorian.

I think I am going to enjoy it much more…(the prequels) were all blue screen and green screen and it was hard to imagine, but nowadays I think things have moved on so much, and I think a lot of what you see is gonna be what we see on the set. I don’t know if you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes of The Mandalorian series, but they employ that incredible screen…it’s pretty amazing. It makes you feel like you’re in the place, it’s going to feel realer for us as actors. And I think we’ll be using some of that technology on our show.

Ju-On: Origins

Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from Netflix’s upcoming Ju-On/The Grudge television series. More at the link.

The 100

Clarke and company are trapped on an ice planet with some sort of spider monster in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Nakara.”

Hanna

Finally, Amazon has released a new trailer for the second season of Hanna.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.