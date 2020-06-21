Jenn Ravenna Tran Creates Lush Fantasy Worlds and Some Incredible Fan Art

From beautiful fantasy landscapes to stylish fan art, Jenn Ravenna Tran is an impressive illustrator.

Currently working on Guild Wars 2 at Arenanet, as well as doing illustrations and concept art for Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons, Jenn Ravenna Tran works in a variety of styles and mediums, from video games to tabletop to comics and galleries. Tran’s work first caught my eye on Twitter, and she’s been generous enough to allow Gizmodo to share a variety of her pieces across mediums here.

Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran A Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran Ravnica Plains. Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran Breeding Pool. Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran Ravnica Swamp. Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran A Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran An illustration for Riot Games. Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran Godless Shrine. Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran Vampire Swamp. Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran Thriving Grove.

In addition to her original work, Tran also produces some really neat fan art. She has a strong tendency in her work to experiment with a variety of styles and mediums, and has a series of ink pieces, often depicting established characters, aping the style of Yoshitaka Amano, the distinctive Final Fantasy illustrator. It’s a tough style to get down, but Tran nails it, and I particularly love her version of She-Ra done in the style.

Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran Captain Marvel in the Amano style. Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran She-Ra in the Amano style. Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran Another Amano-style illustration. Illustration: Jenn Ravenna Tran Another Amano-style illustration.

More of Tran’s art can be found on her website, along with her Instagram and Twitter. In addition to her visual art, Tran is also a filmmaker, and is currently on post-production on a short film titled “And Then,” which raised over $146,310 on Kickstarter. She told Gizmodo that, “As a queer female Asian filmmaker, I want to make films involving characters that have intersections of multiple identities. My mission is to bring more women and people of colour both in front of the camera, and behind it.” You can support that work on her Patreon.

