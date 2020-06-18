Here’s a First Glimpse at Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3

We’ve been hearing rumours about all the devices — including a brand new smartwatch — that Samsung might show off at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. But new leaked photos may have just given us the first look at the Galaxy Watch 3.

Samsung hasn’t officially committed to hosting a new product showcase in August as rumoured, but Korean site Naver recently discovered what appear to be photos of the new Galaxy Watch as part of a submission for SAR certification, along with a few details on possible upcoming models.

Based on information from the SAR filing, the Galaxy Watch 3 will be available in two slightly different styles, with model number SM-R840 featuring a grippier, toothed bezel and model number SM-R850 offering a smooth, more minimalist bezel reminiscent of the old Samsung Gear S2. Importantly, like the original Galaxy Watch, it seems the bezel on both models will rotate, allowing users to quickly navigate through menus and apps, along with two side buttons for additional controls.

Screenshot: Samsung (via SAR filing

According to Sammobile, the Galaxy Watch 3 will come in two sizes: a smaller version measuring 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm with a 1.2-inch screen and a larger model reassuring 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm with a 1.4-inch inch display. The Galaxy Watch 3 may come in both stainless steel and titanium finishes, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage for downloading music and apps.

Like other Galaxy Watches, the Galaxy Watch 3 will run on a version of Samsung’s Tizen OS and will also include support for both ECG and blood pressure sensors in addition to the standard smartwatch features like a gyroscope, accelerometer, and barometer.

But, wait: What happened to the Galaxy Watch 2? For its next flagship smartwatch, it seems Samsung is hoping to avoid confusion with the already available Galaxy Watch Active 2 by jumping straight from the original Galaxy Watch to the Galaxy Watch 3.

The Galaxy Watch was released back in 2018, so it’s past time Samsung’s high-end smartwatch got an update. Samsung is expected to show off the Galaxy Watch 3 alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, and a whole bunch of other new gadgets in early August, which means the company’s next event could be an even more jam-packed showcase than normal.

Stay tuned to Gizmodo for more updates as we get closer to August 5, the rumoured date Samsung has selected for its next Galaxy Unpacked event.