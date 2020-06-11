Gran Turismo 7 Looks Fast And Shiny On PlayStation 5

Gran Turismo has been a gold standard of console-based racing simulators for many people for a long time. This flashy new gameplay trailer for Gran Turismo 7, which will run on the just-revealed PlayStation 5, gives us a pretty enticing taste of what the next instalment of the series will look like.

If you’re just catching up on today’s big video game news, Sony released a whole bunch of info on its next-gen hardware and software. Our friends at Kotaku have done a lot of great coverage and you should peep the site’s rundown post to see everything that was announced today.

We, however, are primarily interested in the car content and in this context that’s Gran Turismo 7. The trailer embedded above, which is pretty long and includes some gameplay, is the most real news we’ve had on this upcoming title so far.

Sony says:

“From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode – Gran Turismo 7 brings together the best features from past installments of the series alongside the future. An even more realistic driving experience awaits thanks to haptic feedback, which brings to life what it’s like when the tires hit the road. PS5’s immersive 3D audio allows players to sense the position of other cars and drivers around them. Coming to PlayStation 5.”

We still don’t have a release date or a comprehensive car list, but CNET Roadshow astutely named a solid list of vehicles that could be spotted in the trailer alone. CNET writers Sean Szymkowski and Daniel Golson called out:

Acura NSX

Acura NSX GT3

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DBR9

BAC Mono

Chevrolet C2 Corvette

Chevrolet C3 Corvette

Chevrolet C7 R

Dodge Viper/GTS

Dodge Viper GT3

Ford GT40

Ford GT

Jaguar E-Type

Lamborghini Murcielago

Lamborghini Diablo

Mazda RX-Vision GT3

Porsche 917

Porsche Carrera GT

Porsche 996 GT1

A vintage Porsche Carrera race car of some sort

Subaru WRX GT3

Toyota Supra GT3

Seems like a pretty good mix of classics and new hotness. And of course, deep catalogues of drivable cars have been a Gran Turismo hallmark since PS1.

I personally am more of a Crazy Taxi/Need For Speed/Burnout-type driving game fan, but for people who are into realism and digital car tuning should be pretty stoked on this announcement.

That said, a release date or list price has yet to be confirmed so manage your expectations regarding how soon you might actually be able to play this game for yourself.