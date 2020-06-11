Gran Turismo 7 Looks Fast And Shiny On PlayStation 5

Gran Turismo has been a gold standard of console-based racing simulators for many people for a long time. This flashy new gameplay trailer for Gran Turismo 7, which will run on the just-revealed PlayStation 5, gives us a pretty enticing taste of what the next instalment of the series will look like.
If you’re just catching up on today’s big video game news, Sony released a whole bunch of info on its next-gen hardware and software. Our friends at Kotaku have done a lot of great coverage and you should peep the site’s rundown post to see everything that was announced today.
We, however, are primarily interested in the car content and in this context that’s Gran Turismo 7. The trailer embedded above, which is pretty long and includes some gameplay, is the most real news we’ve had on this upcoming title so far.
Sony says:
“From classic vehicles and tracks to the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode – Gran Turismo 7 brings together the best features from past installments of the series alongside the future. An even more realistic driving experience awaits thanks to haptic feedback, which brings to life what it’s like when the tires hit the road. PS5’s immersive 3D audio allows players to sense the position of other cars and drivers around them. Coming to PlayStation 5.”
We still don’t have a release date or a comprehensive car list, but CNET Roadshow astutely named a solid list of vehicles that could be spotted in the trailer alone. CNET writers Sean Szymkowski and Daniel Golson called out:
- Acura NSX
- Acura NSX GT3
- Aston Martin DB11
- Aston Martin DBR9
- BAC Mono
- Chevrolet C2 Corvette
- Chevrolet C3 Corvette
- Chevrolet C7 R
- Dodge Viper/GTS
- Dodge Viper GT3
- Ford GT40
- Ford GT
- Jaguar E-Type
- Lamborghini Murcielago
- Lamborghini Diablo
- Mazda RX-Vision GT3
- Porsche 917
- Porsche Carrera GT
- Porsche 996 GT1
- A vintage Porsche Carrera race car of some sort
- Subaru WRX GT3
- Toyota Supra GT3
Seems like a pretty good mix of classics and new hotness. And of course, deep catalogues of drivable cars have been a Gran Turismo hallmark since PS1.
I personally am more of a Crazy Taxi/Need For Speed/Burnout-type driving game fan, but for people who are into realism and digital car tuning should be pretty stoked on this announcement.
That said, a release date or list price has yet to be confirmed so manage your expectations regarding how soon you might actually be able to play this game for yourself.