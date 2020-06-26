The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Even Dark Superfans Will Appreciate Netflix’s 10-Minute Catch-Up Video

Cheryl Eddy

Published 1 hour ago: June 26, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:dark
germanyio9netflixparallel universesstreamingtime travel
Dark indeed goes to some dark places. (Image: Netflix)
Dark indeed goes to some dark places. (Image: Netflix)

Netflix is framing this Dark recap video as a useful tool for viewers who’ve decided to just go ahead and jump on into the hit show’s third and final season when it debuts on Friday. However, even the most ardent Dark fans could benefit from this crash refresher course, because Dark can be confusing as hell!

Seriously, unless you’ve very recently binged seasons one and two of the German-language inter-generational parallel-universes missing-children time-travel saga (and maybe even if you have done so), check out the video to enhance your enjoyment of the new episodes.

A year ago the show’s creators came right out and said the final season “will offer answers to the questions that our viewers have been asking and help untangle the story through time,” so hopefully that means both longtime fans and newcomers alike can anticipate a satisfying finish for Dark’s many compelling mysteries.

Dark returns to Netflix on June 27.

Netflix’s Dark Throws More Confusing Fuel on the Fire in a New Trailer

Oh, you thought Netflix’s Dark was content with 40 years of convoluted, interwoven time travel narratives? Why not add a second reality to that? In the first full trailer for the final season of German series Dark, the village of Winden starts seeing double — as it turns out, time travel...

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.