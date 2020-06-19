Deadpool’s Severed Head Is Somehow Not the Weirdest Toy of the Week

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular roundup of the coolest toys and merchandise around! This week: Cobra Commander heads to Hasbro’s new G.I. Joe line, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles get radically retro, and untold horrors abound when Lego tries to turn classic Mickey Mouse into a buildable display piece. Check it out!

Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Commander Figure

After initially revealing the first wave of its new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures back at Toy Fair 2020, including Snake Eyes, Roadblock, and Scarlett, it was inevitable that Hasbro would eventually resurrect one of the most iconic baddies of ‘80s toy and cartoon lore for the line. A few months later, we officially have our first look at the new G.I. Joe Classified Series version of Cobra Commander, and it might be the best addition yet. With his face still hidden beneath a masked helmet, Cobra Commander is light on accessories — you get two weapons and two alternate hands — but includes a wonderfully detailed costume complete with a cape. Pre-orders start this month, with delivery expected come September.

Playmates Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Retro Rotocast San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Exclusive Set

With San Diego Comic-Con switching to an online-only format this year, there’s a much better chance for those who aren’t able to make it to the convention to grab some of the excellent exclusive collectibles released. Fans of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures can revisit their collection once again with Playmates Toys’ new boxed set that wraps six figures — including Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Splinter, and Shredder — in exclusive packaging that looks like the turtles’ party wagon van. Just 5,000 of these sets are being produced, and are available for pre-order from several online ships right now for $US90 ($131).

Kidrobot Phunny Godzilla HugMe Vibrating 16-Inch Plush

It’s understandable that a gigantic mythical monster who really just wants to just take a long nap at the bottom of the ocean would be shaking with rage at constantly being awoken from his slumber to battle other monsters. It helps explain why Godzilla is always laying waste to cities — just think about every time you’ve gotten an unwanted call in the middle of the night, and then multiply that by over 45.72 m. Kidrobot’s captured that angry energy in this 16-inch, $US35 ($51) plush version of Godzilla that uses three AA batteries to endlessly shake with rage. It’s probably not a good idea to bring up that 1998 Matthew Broderick movie either when he’s like this.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Interactive Electronic Deadpool’s Head

If, somehow, you’re not completely tired of Deadpool’s antics after two Hollywood films, this September Hasbro will be releasing one of its first lifesize Deadpool accessories. But it’s not a mask or a pair of katana swords: it’s an interactive animated head that moves, blinks, and speaks with over 600 phrases and sound effects. Built-in sensors, including movement and light detectors, can influence what the decapitated Deadpool says, and through a free accompanying app the collectible’s dialogue will potentially be expanded through downloadable updates. It’s not Ryan Reynolds voicing Deadpool, but a convincing enough soundalike for $US100 ($146).

Lego Disney Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Buildable Characters

For the most part, Lego does a pretty great job of bringing beloved pop culture characters to life in its toys, whether it’s as iconic lil’ minifigures or as buildable display pieces. But there’s times like this, where you stare at the new Mickey and Minnie Mouse set and can’t help but scream “TEETH TEETH TEETH” into their giant eyes. They don’t actually have brick built teeth, it just looks like it thanks to the weird way the Mouses’ (Mice? Is Mouse their surname? Too many questions, too many nightmares to contemplate) noses are built. But it makes the whole thing look weird.

Otherwise, the 1,739-piece set actually does a decent job of translating the classic animated aesthetic of Mickey and Minnie — their noodly appendages, their big, flat circular ears, all that actually comes across well. The duo’s hands can even be posed to hold the ukelele, flowers, and travel journal also built with the set, as well as a camera to pose as if they’re getting ready to add another shot to said journal. It’d be cute! If you weren’t screaming “TEETH TEETH TEETH,” that is. Mickey and Minnie will release July 1, and cost a hefty $US180 ($262). [Brothers Brick]

Lego Crocodile Locomotive

It’s been a few years since Lego introduced a new train set targeted at AFOL model railroaders (yes, the Lego Disneyland train was cute, although it felt out of place on large layouts), but as part of the company’s new initiative to start targeting adult fans of the building toy it’s putting some serious efforts into its train offerings, starting with the new 1,271-piece Crocodile Locomotive. The unorthodox design is based on the Swiss Federal Railways’ Ce 6/8 II Crocodile electric locomotive which was used primarily on mountain routes from the early to mid-1900s. The train will be available starting July 1 for $US100 ($146), but unfortunately while it can be motorised, it doesn’t include those parts out of the box.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.