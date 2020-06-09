Bruce Campbell Reveals the Next Evil Dead Movie — Without Him

Halloween Kills could include a very interesting flashback sequence. Could The Batman add the Dark Knight’s most infamous foe after all? Geoff Johns discusses forming a new generation of the Justice Society on Stargirl. Plus, what’s to come on What We Do in the Shadows, and Greg Nicotero hypes up The Walking Dead’s tenth season finale. Spoilers now!

Evil Dead Now

During a recent interview with Empire, Bruce Campbell revealed Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) has been hired to write and direct Evil Dead Now, the next film in the Evil Dead franchise.

We’re just getting off the phone with Lee Cronin, who is writing and directing the next Evil Dead. It’s called Evil Dead Now. Sam handpicked Lee – he did a cool movie called The Hole In The Ground. We’re going to get that sucker out as soon as practical.

Campbell also revealed Evil Dead Now will have no narrative ties to either the original Evil Dead trilogy or the 2013 remake.

From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating. You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one’s gonna be a little more dynamic. We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That’s what we’re going to continue.

The Batman

According to a new report from Daniel Richtman (via The Direct) Matt Reeves plans to introduce a brand-new incarnation of the Joker in next year’s The Batman.

Halloween Kills

Dark Universe alleges the late Donald Pleasance is rumoured to (somehow) reprise his role as Dr. Loomis for a flashback scene set in 1978.

Stargirl

Speaking with Comic Book, Geoff Johns stated each member of the newly formed Justice Society has a “specific story” connected to the legacy of the original heroes.

It’s interesting. Some of the characters are very, like Courtney and Pat, very close to the characters in the book. Dragon King, Solomon Grundy, there’s a lot of characters that they’re stories are very close to the comics. And then there’s a handful like Yolanda [Montez/Wildcat] who we’ve introduced differently. She’s younger than she was in the comics, as is Beth Chapel and Rick Tyler. But the idea was, I always loved movies like The Breakfast Club, and it was like, ok, what if The Breakfast Club had superpowers? So, it was initially like the JSA, like right now, they’re sitting at a circular table in the cafeteria, but one day they’ll be the Justice Society of America and to see them at the very beginning of their journey when they can make mistakes like Courtney can and they can, their path can be unsure and their ultimate destiny isn’t laid out yet. But every one of these characters was chosen because they have a specific story that is connected to these legacies and not by blood necessarily, but personally they reflect and they bond these… Yolanda to Ted and Beth to Dr. McNider and Rick to Rex like Courtney to Sylvester, all of these things are very emotional bonds that are formed between this new generation and the old, and that’s something that was important is that the JSA is about generations, but it’s also about respect for generations. It’s about taking that legacy and recognising what’s good in it and trying to make it even better. And that’s part of who was chosen and why and where these legacies go. But the characters were all chosen for specific reasons.

The Walking Dead

Greg Nicotero hyped the closing minutes of The Walking Dead’s tenth season finale in a recent interview with Fandom.

It’s one of my favourite episodes of the season. It tees us up so well for Season 11 that it’s a little agonizing for me to not be able to talk about it. The last two minutes of the finale are gonna just…people’s jaws are gonna drop.

The Mandalorian

In a new interview with Collider, Extraction director Sam Hargreaves revealed he’s working as a second unit director on the second season of The Mandalorian.

I was in the middle of post [-production on Extraction] and I’m editing my movie and I got a call from my buddy Colin Wilson, one of the line producers, who said, ‘Jon [Favreau] and the people over here are looking for someone to bring into the team or add to the family who has experience with action.’ The team that was there did a great job in the first season and it was just all fun. But they wanted to build on that and bring a new perspective and take it to another level for the next season. So, I was like, ‘That sounds like a fun challenge.’

What We Do in the Shadows

Bloody-Disgusting has a handful of photos from “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires,” the second season finale of What We Do in the Shadows.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Finally, Frank continues to terrorise Tom (R.I.P. Friar Tuck) in the trailer for next week’s episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.