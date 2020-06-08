Batwoman’s Showrunner Considered a ‘Soap Opera’-Style Recast, But Ultimately Decided Against It

With the surprising news that Ruby Rose was leaving Batwoman came the equally surprising news that, in response, the showrunners would not simply be recasting the role of Kate Kane, but would instead be entirely rebooting the show, starring a new character, who casting calls refer to as “Ryan Wilder”, who will come to take on the mantle of Batwoman in a second season of the show that won’t look very much like the first at all.

According to TV Line, showrunner Caroline Dries did, briefly, consider the more conservative and traditional TV route of just re-casting the role and letting audiences deal with it. But it ultimately didn’t seem satisfactory.

“To be honest with you, I did consider the ‘soap opera version’ [of recasting] for a hot minute, because selfishly we already had a couple episodes written, and transition-wise it would be seamless,” showrunner Caroline Dries said, while in conversation with Julie Plec, the showrunner of CW’s Legacies. “But upon further reflection — and I think [Arrowverse EP] Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call — he’s like, ‘I think we should just reboot Batwoman as a different character.’”

Batwoman’s Ruby Rose on Why She Left: ‘Those Who Know, Know’ DC fans were shocked when it was announced that Ruby Rose would be leaving the role of Kate Kane on CW’s Batwoman after just one season. Rose did not provide a reason for her departure at the time but has now shared a statement on social media about her exit. Read more

Dries went on to explain that this decision allows the show to pay “respect to everything Ruby [Rose] put into the Kate Kane character” while also helping “the audience, because we’re not asking them to address ‘the elephant in the room’” of a mysteriously recast heroine.

No, instead we’re only having to face the elephant in the room of, wait, where the hell is Kate Kane, and who’s this lady? It’s all in the execution, basically, and either route can go very wrong. We’ll see how this one turns out when Batwoman returns for a very, very different second season on the CW.