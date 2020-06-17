Ahsoka Tano Leads the Charge in the New Star Wars Lego Sets

There’s a lot to love in the new Lego Star Wars sets coming later this winter. But frankly, only one of them has a season seven Clone Wars Ahsoka in it, so we’ll start there, please and thank you.

Revealed by StarWars.com this morning, this summer’s wave of building sets in the galaxy far, far away will cover a vast swathe of the franchise, from The Clone Wars to The Mandalorian, from across the Skywalker Saga to even Disneyland, via Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. To boot, all of the sets will come with special tie-ins to the upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga video game, featuring special codes to unlock bonus figures and vehicles inspired by these new sets.

While we’ve seen a few of these sets teased already — like The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest ($199.99), the 501st Legion Clone Troopers ($44.99), and the new AT-AT walker ($249.99) celebrating Empire Strikes Back’s 40th anniversary — there are a fair few more sets on the way.

First up are a trio of sets inspired by past Lego Star Wars releases, two from Revenge of the Sith and one from Return of the Jedi. Getting another update is Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor ($44.99), which includes minifigures of R2-D2 and Anakin himself, while receiving it’s first update in a while is a new take on General Grievous’ starfighter from the movie ($119.99), which comes with Grievous, Obi-Wan, and even a 212th Airborne Clone Trooper for good measure.

From the original trilogy, they’re joined by a new iteration of the 2015 set Death Star Final Duel, depicting Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker’s climactic clash in Return of the Jedi. The new version includes updated stickers to help recreate Palpatine’s throne room aboard the Death Star II, as well as a completely overhauled design to bring more detail and additional background elements for you to stage your own brick-based Take Your Child to Work Day. It’ll cost you $169.99 if you want to, and the set comes with minifigures of Luke, Vader, the Emperor and two Royal Guards.

But what’s actually completely new are three sets inspired by The Clone Wars, The Rise of Skywalker, and even Galaxy’s Edge. First off is the aforementioned AAT ($59.99), which might as well be called “Oh Cool, This Lego Ahsoka Tano Comes With Some Other Parts, I Guess.”

While yes, the emphasis is on the droid tank (and two Battle Droid pilots), the stars of the show are the included heroes of the Republic: Ahsoka herself, wearing the blue regalia she donned for the Siege of Mandalore in The Clone Wars’ final season, and a 322nd Clone Trooper, wearing the Ahsoka-inspired markings on his helmet.

Meanwhile from the Rise of Skywalker there’s the Knights of Ren transport, which is actually based on The Night Buzzard, the black, sleek vessel the Knights used to stalk Rey and her friends in the movie. The $119.99 set comes with Rey herself, as well as two Knights, featuring unique helmet designs and weapons.

But perhaps most interesting of the brand-new sets is the first-ever Lego set based on Disney’s theme park area Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Resistance I-TS Transport ($159.99). Depicting the transport vessel that swept up parkgoers lucky enough to have ridden Rise of the Resistance before the world went sideways, the set also includes four minifigures inspired by the ride: Resistance spy Vi Moradi, who wanders around Galaxy’s Edge recruiting visitors on missions against the First Order, Mon Calamari Lieutenant Bek, and two droids: a GNK Power bot and a First Order astromech inspired by the ones that control the latter parts of Rise of the Resistance’s ride experience.

Finally, because the sweltering heat of a summer in lockdown are always the best time to be thinking about Christmas, Lego also revealed this year’s Star Wars Advent Calendar ($49.99). It includes 24 mini-builds or minifigures for you to open up each day until Christmas (or, you do you, open them as you like) and several special seasonal figures, including a D-O with his own lil’ Santa hat, and Poe Dameron and Darth Vader bedecked in Christmas sweaters.

Ding dong merrily on high, indeed. All these sets are available from September 1st, and more pictures can be seen on the official Lego store.