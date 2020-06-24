Acer Just Announced a Motherload of New Laptops for Australia

Acer has just announced a ridiculous amount of new gaming laptops and notebooks soon to be released into the wild.

Among the announcements included updates to its core gaming range, including the Predator Helios 700, Predator Helios 300, Predator Triton 300 and Nitro 7.

While most of the local pricing and release dates have yet to be confirmed, the full list expected to come to Australia includes:

Acer Swift 5

Predator Triton 300

Predator Orion 3000

Nitro 50

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H)

Predator Helios 700

Predator Helios 300

Nitro 7

Predator X25 Monitor

Predator XB3 Series

ConceptD 3 Ezel

ConceptD 3

ConceptD CM3

Probably most exciting among the announcements was the confirmation a new Acer Swift 5. It’s weighs 990 grams, making it one of only a few devices to slip under the one kilogram mark.

“The new Swift 5 pushes the envelope on what thin-and-light notebooks can be,” James Lin, Acer’s General Manager of Notebooks, said in a press release.

“A productivity powerhouse housed in a sleek and ultraportable chassis, the Swift 5 is an excellent option for professionals who are always on the move and seeking a device capable of keeping up with them.”

Here are some of the specs you can expect from the upcoming lineup.

Predator Helios 300

For gamers wanting a high performing unit without breaking the bank, the Helios 300 is solid choice. Sadly, there’s no word on its release or price locally but announcements are expected soon. In Australia, it’s typically been sold around the $2,000 mark.

Specs list:

10th Gen Intel Core H-series processors

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design

240 Hz 15.6-inch FHD IPS display

32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory

2 x PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration

Up to a 2 TB hard drive

Predator Triton 300

The Predator Triton 300 is a great option for gamers who want something powerful but not the size of a small car. While the price is still to be announced, it’s expected to be available in Harvey Norman in July.

Specs list:

10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design

240 Hz display refresh rate

15.6-inch FHD IPS display

Weight: 2.1 kg

Acer Swift 5

While we know what the Swift 5 will look and feel like, an Australian price has still not been set. It’s likely we’ll hear what it is soon as it’s slated for a fourth-quarter release in the country.

Specs list: