Wanna Spend A (Virtual) Night In The Real Conjuring House?

Since we’re all still social distancing, a lot of people have been inviting folks into their homes so we can spend a little time with each other. It could be for an at-home workout, a musical performance, or maybe a gaming session. Now, we can add a ghost house into the mix.

The Dark Zone, an online community dedicated to the paranormal, has announced a livestream inside the house that inspired The Conjuring. The Heinsen family, who’ve lived in the house since last year and are paranormal investigators, will livestream their experiences (with or without the supernatural) for one full week.

In addition, they will be holding seances, conjurings, investigations, and other events to try and track whatever the heck is going on in that house—with special guests from a variety of ghost hunting shows chiming in.

The livestream promises to either be a scary ride or a silly time—either way it could be an entertaining way to pass the time. But one thing it won’t be is free. According to the website, there will be a free preview on May 8 with the full stream starting on May 9. No word how much it will cost, but the Dark Zone said there will be a pre-sale discount and “a portion of the proceeds” will go to unspecified covid-19 charities.

The Conjuring series is one of the most successful horror franchises in history. It’s featured eight films so far—including two main Conjuring films and several spinoffs—and at least a couple more movies on the way. The original was inspired by the experiences of the Perron family, who moved into the 18th century farmhouse in the 1970s and reportedly experienced strange and unsettling events. You can read more about it here.

