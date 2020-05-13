The Marvel Cinematic Universe Looks Very Silly Without Special Effects

Filmmaking is fun. (Image: Marvel Studios, screencap via YouTube)

One thing I really love about movie magic is how absurd it is. Like, when you get right down to it, it’s all just people in costumes posing on sets, all make believe and special effects, particularly where something like a superhero story is concerned.

What’s fun about this video, a supercut of behind-the-scenes Marvel footage from GamesRadar, is how it highlights that absurdity. We witness, in detail, how these epic film moments are just people in front of screens. Y’know, where there are people at all. I don’t think that cheapens the spectacle. In fact, I think it makes it even more delightful.

Moviemaking is a silly business, and that’s legitimately one of its biggest charms. At the end of the day, everyone’s just playing pretend. And if you’re doing it for Marvel, well, there are a lot of special effects to pretend to.

This article was originally published 3/3/19.