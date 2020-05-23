Foxtel's Streaming Service Binge: Everything You Need To Know

Everything You Need To Know About Apple And Google's Contact Tracing Software In Australia

Optus Is The Fastest NBN Provider In Australia According To ACCC

The Latest Disney+ Series Is Basically ASMR, With Its Own Animated Movies

Disney+ would like to keep you subscribed via the medium of relaxation. (Image: Disney)

Yes, we have reached the point of the pandemic-induced thirst for new streaming content that we have reached “listen to Disney movie sounds for a lil’ while” is now an actual show.

This morning Disney lifted the lid on Zenimation, a new shortform series that hit Disney+ today. The surprise drop for the David Bess-edited series is welcome in a time when people are craving new material on the platform, but don’t get too excited yet.

Because getting excited would get in the way of relaxing. And that’s essentially what Zenimation is about.

The 10 part series isn’t an “original” per se, in that it’s not entirely new material. Instead, it’s moments and vistas from across the library of Walt Disney Animation Studios movies, edited together by theme or topic with nothing but their ambient sounds playing. The House of Mouse is basically putting out ASMR montages of its own movies now.

Is it going to satiate the people craving a new hit of Baby Yoda, or news about the upcoming Marvel shows, despite their productions being stymied by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic? Probably not. But hey, if you like yourself some Disney movies and want something to chill out to for a little bit, it’s something.

All 10 episodes of Zenimation are streaming on Disney+ now. Breath in, breath out, et cetera.

Trending Stories Right Now

books david-foster-wallace dune editors-picks frank-herbert infinite-jest io9 io9-flashback isaac-asimov neal-stephenson paul-cornell writing

10 Books You Pretend To Have Read (And Why You Should Really Read Them)

Science fiction and fantasy offer a rich legacy of great books - but that abundant pile of reading material can also be daunting. So sometimes, it's easier to fake it. We asked some of our favourite writers, and they told us the 10 books that everyone pretends to have read. And why you should actually read them.
giz-explains health planes regulars

Why Your Ears Pop (And What To Do If They Don't)

Flying sick was a bad choice. Your congested ears refuse to pop and now you're stuck on a cross-country flight, cruising at 9000m of ear-splitting agony. Here's how to fix it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles