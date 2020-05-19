The Best Deals From GreenManGaming's Birthday Sale

Click Frenzy 2020: All The Best Tech Deals [Updated]

Amidst all the Click Frenzy mayhem, there's plenty of other bargains available - especially if you want cheap video games.

One of the best offers right now is the birthday sale over at GreenManGaming. There's 50 percent or more discounts on plenty of AAA titles, including Dark Souls Remastered, Monster Hunter Iceborne, CODE VEIN, Fallout 76: Wastelanders, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep, Moons of Madness, the superb Resident Evil 2 remaster and more.

If you're after games for cheap, Ducktales Remastered is the price of a inner city smoothie, Stellaris: Utopia is sitting at $13 and the Road Rage remake is going for less than a fiver. There's also a full list of publisher sales over here, but below you'll find individual links for specific games.

GreenManGaming's Birthday Sale Deals

I'm particularly taken by Star Control: Origins for $12 - especially since the game was pulled from sale for a while because of all that legal trouble. The base Monster Hunter World is also exceptionally good value at that price for the amount of gameplay you're getting, as is Monster Hunter: Iceworld.

Lots more offers over here if you're interested. For the other deals going on today, see our stories below.

