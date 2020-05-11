Telstra Wants To Pay You To Review Video Games

Image: iStock

Love video games? Love talking about them? Then Telstra wants you, and they're prepared to pay $25,000 for your time.

The telco announced Monday morning a search for a "Telstra Game Reviewer", whose job it will be to produce 10 reviews between June and November. The reviews will form the basis of a new content series for Telstra, highlighting their Xbox All Access subscription program. Naturally, the 10 reviews must all feature titles available on Xbox Game Pass.

"The successful candidate or group should have at-least several years of experience in gaming, be confident in front of a camera and be keen to have a go at all genres of games," Telstra said in a media release. "However less experienced gamers with a strong passion for play are still encouraged to apply."

The terms and conditions say that the successful applicant will get $25,000 for the 10 reviews, broken into 10 videos and 10 supplementary written reviews. The T&C's note that the reviews include "associated gaming products," which is probably an indication that a review of the next Xbox is on the table, given the reviews period finishes in November.

Telstra currently anticipates that any successful applicant will be required as part of the Telstra Game Reviewer Project to create and provide up to 10 videos and 10 corresponding written reviews of the games and associated gaming products (each a Review) between June and November 2020, which Telstra will use in various social media and external channels and otherwise use to promote the Xbox All Access product or other gaming products. Telstra will advise successful applicant(s) of the number of Reviews required.

Applicants can apply via this link between now and 11.59pm on Wednesday, May 20. You'll need to answer a string of questions about your gaming experience, favourite genres of games and a bit about yourself.

Here's some guidance from Telstra on what they're looking for:

Tell us about yourself/yourselves in 100 words or less

Describe your gaming history and experience

Tell us why you would want to be the Telstra Game Reviewer

What are your favourite games or style of games?

Share with us your best game review (of a console, PC or mobile game). Your review should be submitted as a video link PLUS a 300+ word supporting article; consider including some of the following in your review: Favourite parts of the game; tips or hacks; who would enjoy the game and why; any history or interesting facts; your own gameplay (if possible)

You can review submit reviews of any type of video game on any platform - PC, console, mobile. Other family members or members of your household can feature in the video reviews too, just in case you can't keep them out of the shot.

"Telstra’s had a long history in gaming right back to the GameArena network and website that was developed in the early 2000s as a way for people to play together and engage as a community," Telstra's Nathan Gumley said in the release. "We’re excited to open up our search for someone to review games and hardware as a way of continuing our commitment to helping customers get the most out of their experience and engage with new stories, characters friends and family through gaming.”