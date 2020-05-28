Star Trek: Picard’s Jeri Ryan Offers an Update on Season 2’s Filming

The Fear Collection

According to Variety, Sony Pictures International and Amazon Prime Video have closed a multi-picture deal with Álex de la Iglesia (Witching and Bitching) to develop a series of features films celebrating cosmic horror by himself, Jorge Guerricaechevarría, Jaume Balagueró, Paula Ortiz, Fernando Navarro, and Carlos Theron. In a press release, Iglesia stated “It’s an ambitious project that I’ve been hauling around for years. The concept is to make a collection of films that unveil a universe of horror beyond time. The characters face supernatural forces that threaten humanity. The idea is to generate a label of films with a specific character, Cosmic Horror.”

Cobweb

Bloody-Disgusting reports Samuel Bodin (Netflix’s Marianne) is attached to direct the horror-thriller Cobweb at Lionsgate. The story is said to concern “a boy whose parents have always told him the voices he hears in the walls of his house are just his imagination. But when he discovers they might be real, he goes on an unnerving quest to discover what’s real and what’s not.”

Tenet

In conversation with Total Film (via Games Radar), Christopher Nolan rationalized his decision to buy a genuine Boeing 747 airliner to blow-up on camera in Tenet.

I planned to do it using miniatures and set-piece builds and a combination of visual effects and all the rest. We started to run the numbers… It became apparent that it would actually be more efficient to buy a real plane of the real size, and perform this sequence for real in camera, rather than build miniatures or go the CG route. It’s a strange thing to talk about – a kind of impulse buying, I suppose. But we kind of did, and it worked very well, with Scott Fisher, our special-effects supervisor, and Nathan Crowley, the production designer, figuring out how to pull off this big sequence in camera. It was a very exciting thing to be a part of.

The Goon

According to an update “of little substance but huge feeling” on The Goon movie’s official Kickstarter page, creator Eric Powell is now “working on script revisions” and “things are still moving forward.” In evidence, a handful of storyboard pages have been uploaded to the site.

Avatar 2

Jon Landau teased Avatar 2 will see Jake and Neytiri’s new family explore “different regions of Pandora” after they’re “force to leave their home.”

This is the story of the Sully family and what one does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, they go out and explore the different regions of Pandora, including spending quite a bit of time on the water, around the water, in the water.

Planet of the Apes

Director Wes Ball stated his upcoming Planet of the Apes reboot will honour “the original three” movies in the Rise of the Planet of the Apes trilogy.

Those last three movies are one of the great trilogies we have in modern movie history. They are just so well done. They honoured the original movies they sprang from, the Charlton Heston movies, but they grounded it in a modern sensibility and it just worked. Caesar is one of the great movie characters that we’ll have throughout time. So what do you do to follow that up, right? At the same time, I wasn’t interested in doing a part four either. We want to also do our own thing. I’ll say this, for fans of the original three don’t worry – you’re in good hands. The original writers and producers that came up with Rise and Dawn, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, they’re also on board with this. Josh Friedman is writing this thing, a lot of the same crew is kind of involved. We will feel like we’re part of that original trilogy, but at the same time we’re able to do some really cool new stuff. It will be really exciting to see on the biggest screen possible.

#Alive

Two people living in the same apartment complex try to wait out the zombie apocalypse in the English trailer for Cho Il-hyung’s #Alive, releasing in South Korea next month.

Fraggle Rock

Following the success of their Fraggle Rock: Rock On! series of shorts, Apple TV+ has ordered a full-fledged Fraggle Rock reboot series from Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson (American Dad, Community.) [/Film]

Star Trek: Picard

According to Jeri Ryan during the recent Star Trek: Voyager online cast reunion, the second season of Star Trek: Picard hopes to begin filming this fall.

We are waiting to see…We are just in a holding pattern. We were originally supposed to start shooting in the middle of June, but they would have had to start building the sets at the beginning of May, which we can’t do. So, we are just waiting. They are hoping we can start shooting in the fall. I don’t know.

American Horror Story

Another “clue” from Ryan Murphy suggests the tenth season of American Horror Story will enjoy a beachfront setting. Well, “enjoy” being a diplomatic word in the world of American Horror Story.

Roswell, New Mexico

The town prepares for CrashCon in the synopsis for “Crash Into Me,” the June 8 episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

WELCOME TO CRASHCON — As the town prepares for CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) attempt to piece together who may be behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival. Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take drastic measure to learn more about the night Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum) disappeared, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) is forced to do someone else’s bidding. Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Amber Midthunder and Trevor St. John also star. Joanna Kerns directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera (#212). Original airdate 6/8/2020.

Stargirl

KSiteTV has eight new Stargirl character posters, including Hourman, Dr. Midnite, and Wildcat. Click through for more!

The Umbrella Academy

A new trailer for the second season of The Umbrella Academy arrives later today.

have you seen the Hargreeves? time travel composites coming tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/5kAoDAxpiq — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) May 27, 2020

Agents of SHIELD

In a recent interview with TV Insider, executive producer Jeffrey Bell stated he believes the final season of Agents of SHIELD will include several “favourite episodes for [fans].”

I think there will be favourite episodes for [fans], and at the same time they’re going to go, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe they’re doing this.’

The 100

Clarke has trouble keeping the peace in the trailer for next week’s episode of The 100, “False Gods.”

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Finally, the “second-born” children of a royal family are revealed to have superpowers in the trailer for the new Disney+ original movie, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

