How To Use Your Monitor In Portrait Mode

Australian Government Says Your COVIDSafe App Data Is Protected But US Laws Put That Into Question

The Best Orders To Watch Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie And TV Show

Snowpiercer's Showrunner Hopes The Show Will Provide Timely Insight Into Modern Traumas

Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly in Snowpiercer. (Image: TNT)

Snowpiercer, like a lot of stories about ecological disaster and social stratification in the face of disaster, feels increasingly relevant as time goes on. The newest iteration of the story, in the form of TNT’s upcoming TV show, feels particularly well timed. And its showrunner hopes that timing turns out to be valuable.

In an interview with Variety, Graeme Manson, former showrunner of Orphan Black and the showrunner of the Snowpiercer TV show, shared his thoughts about the thematic importance of the show and how he worked to focus and highlight those themes in adapting from a feature film.

“Everybody feels like they did their piece to destroy the world and lose everyone and everything they ever knew,” Manson told Variety, about the characters of the show. “Most of the fears that are present in the show are things like migration, detention, immigration, privilege, and then climate change is just something that hangs over the whole show, and what hangs over every character is guilt. Everybody has that trauma within themselves.”

That trauma, and those big social concerns, hang heavy over what the show is trying to do, and defines its approach. As Manson explained, each episode of the first season has a different narrator, allowing Snowpiercer to go deep into drawing a broader, more complex picture not just of individual but of collective trauma. And that trauma, in turn, defines how the people on the train attempt to shape the future, which will become increasingly important as Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) follows a path that leads him inexorably toward revolution.

“The revolution will be threatened,” Manson said. “Conspiracy and secrets play heavily on the train, and misinformation, but what they are looking for is equal calories, fair representation. They’re attempting to write a constitution and we all know what that is. They’re attempting to revive democracy, and especially in these times, I think that is something important. It’s another one of those [areas] where the show rubs up against our current reality.”

Collective trauma and the messiness of governing during crisis? No, that doesn’t sound relevant to the present at all. Not... not at all.

Snowpiercer premieres May 17th on TNT.

 

Trending Stories Right Now

scener streaming streaming-wars

HBO Beats Netflix To Officially Rolling Out One Of The Most Coveted Features In Streaming

As many of us are sheltering in place or social distancing right now, our ways of connecting with friends and family have been severely limited. One way we’re still able to connect with others, regardless of their physical distance from us, is watching a movie together on the same streaming service. But if you’ve found yourself attempting the impossible task of smashing that “play” button at exactly the time as everyone else in your viewing party, reader, there it is a better way.
excavations science viking-burials viking-mounds viking-ships vikings

Archaeologists Will Excavate A Viking Ship For The First Time In Over 100 Years

For the first time in a century, archaeologists will excavate a buried Viking ship. Located a less than 2 feet below the surface, the ship is being ravaged by fungus, forcing archaeologists to act quickly.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles