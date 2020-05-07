Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: The Budget Tablet Just Landed In Australia

Samsung just released the smaller version of its Galaxy Tab S6 tablet in Australia. Though it did appear in some online stores a little early, now it's official. Here's what its packing and how much it will cost in Australia.
Samsung Galaxy Tab s6 Lite Specs
While the specs are naturally going to be lighter than the larger Tab S6, it has brought over some of the things people liked about it. This includes the sleek design, optional Book Cover, stylus holder and beefy battery life.
It's even made an improvement by having a headphone jack where the original Tab S6 does not.
- Display: 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 LCD screen
- Processor: Exynos 9610
- RAM: 4GB
- Storage: 64GB - 128GB
- Battery: 7040mAh
- Rear Camera: 8MP
- Front Camera: 5MP
- Connectivity: WiFi only or WiFI/4G
- Colour: Oxford Grey
- Size & Weight: 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 mm, 465g - 467g (LTE)
The S Pen also comes included with the device, which seems like a cheeky way to differentiate itself from the Apple Pencil for iPad Pros.
If you're a fan of DeX you might want to consider the regular Tab S6 instead as you won't find it in the Lite.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Price Australia
There are four variants of the Tab S6 Lite in Australia that different in size and connectivity options.
- Tab S6 Lite Wifi 64GB: $549
- Tab S6 Lite Wifi 128GB: $649
- Tab S6 Lite 4G 64GB: $699
- Tab S6 Lite 4G 128GB: $799
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Availability Australia
Samsung's Tab S6 Lite are available in Australia from today. They are available from Samsung's website as well as JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Officeworks.
