Porsche Taycan Turbo Earns Mark Of True Performance Car By Getting Totalled In Just 24 Kilometres

You know a hyped new car has proven itself when some of the very first cars delivered to owners start getting totalled with just 24 kilometres on the odometer, like this brand-new Porsche Taycan Turbo driver.

Electric cars are different, but they aren’t that different. And if you can’t handle the increased performance models like the range-topping Porsche Taycan Turbo offers—which is a max power output of 670 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque—it doesn’t matter what you’re driving.

Unfortunately, that appears to be the case with this black Taycan Turbo recently listed on Copart. The VIN number shows it only had 15 miles on the clock before the front end ended up somewhere bad, via CarBuzz.

Here’s a brief description of the car and its damage on the Copart listing:

This BLACK 2020 PORSCHE TAYCAN TUR is part of our AUTOMOBILE vehicles. Join the auto auction to bid on this PORSCHE TAYCAN TUR. Please note, the following damage may be present on the vehicle: UNDERCARRIAGE and FRONT END, which can be viewed more closely by examining the photos included on this page.﻿

Yeah, that’s not driving home. Or anywhere. Likely ever again. I’m curious if any of the major components of the powertrain are still functional... like could I cut out a pair of super cool electric motors from this? The headlights are scuffed but possibly could be buffed for a cool upgrade on an older Porsche. Now that I imagine it, though, I don’t see it working.

Anyway, a majority of car crashes occur within 25 miles of home, so if this thing didn’t crash on the way back from the dealer, it was almost certainly on its first outing with the owner. What a tragic waste, but also somehow perhaps a badge of honour.