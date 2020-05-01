Pornhub Enlists Porn Stars To Teach You About Social Distancing And Hand Washing

Image: Getty Images

Apparently there are still people in the world who can't get their head round the whole pandemic thing, either not washing their hands properly or simply going out and gathering en masse to do stupid shit - like clapping for the U.K.'s National Health Service on Westminster Bridge in big crowds. So Pornhub is getting involved.

The 'Cleanest Porn Ever' is Pornhub's way of trying to use something people like, and make it a tool to teach them how to do things they may not be able to grasp from musical posters. The collection involves a series of instructional videos that are available on both Pornhub itself and the site's SFW YouTube channel.

The videos themselves are mostly SFW, but they do involve scantily clad people so you might not want to watch them in view of your mum and dad. Also Pornhub's adverts are very NSFW, so bear that in mind.

There's not exactly a lot of variety in the videos, though, since they're all covering the exact same topics just with different porn stars. But of the 11 videos, only two of them are in English, so it's mostly about getting that message out across the world in a way people definitely understand - and using stars that speak the language.

So probably not the kind of thing you want to watch on a Friday night in, but I guess that's not the point. Though if you are, please make sure to wash your hands afterwards. You just watched the instructional video, so really you've got no excuse. And if you're still confused, Pornhub has the Scrubhub parody site to further drill it into your head.

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo UK, which is gobbling up the news in a different timezone.