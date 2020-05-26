Optus Slashed $850 Off Samsung S10 5G (And Has Some Other Great Deals)

You can expect to see a whole bunch of random sales announced as we approach the end of the financial year. Optus is taking its turn a little early and it’s good news if you’re on the hunt for a new device because it’s slashing the cost of some of the hottest handsets to be released in the last few years — including the Samsung S10 5G and Google Pixel 4.
The caveat is going to be signing up to a year or multi-year contract with Optus. Considering many of us are loyal to a good deal and not a specific telco, that might not really be an issue.
So, if you’re looking for a saving, here are the phones available and how much you’d be saving.
Samsung S10 5G 256GB
The Samsung S10 5G 256GB will be slashed by $851 if you sign up for a 24-month Optus contract. The minimum you will pay over that time for any of the options is $2,037.72. While it sounds like a lot, it’s palatable when it’s spread over a two-year period.
Check out your full range of options below.
S10 5G 24-month plan
S10 5G 36-month plan
iPhone XS 64GB
For the iPhone XS 64GB, you’ll save $656 on the iPhone XS 64GB when you add a SIM plan and stay connected for 24 or 36 months. The minimum cost overall is $1,677.64.
iPhone XS 24-month
iPhone XS 36-month
Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB
The Google Pixel 4 XL is a solid all-rounder and with Optus’ sale, you’ll save $501 over the course of 24 or 36 months. The minimum cost will be $1,327.72.
Pixel 4 XL 24-month
Pixel 4 XL 36-month
Samsung A90
If you want to score yourself a cheaper 5G phone, Samsung’s A90 is probably your best bet. It’s one of the smaller overall savings but you’ll still get $180 off with a minimum cost of $1,097.32.
Galaxy A90 5G 24-month
Galaxy A90 5G 36-month
Huawei P30
Huawei’s had a rough few years with some geopolitical issues grabbing headlines. At the end of the day, it still makes great phones and the P30 is certainly no exception. The Optus deal will save you $549 overall with a minimum cost of $1,147.72.
Huawei P30 24-month
Huawei P30 36-month
Huawei P30 Pro
If you can afford an upgrade, the P30 Pro is the glow up you’ll want. You’ll be able to save $590 on the 128GB model costing you a minimum of $1,647.40 over 24 or 36 months.
Huawei P30 Pro 24-month
Huawei P30 Pro 36-month
