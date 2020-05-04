Here's A Metal Cover Of The Cantina Band Song

Image: YouTube

I bloody love me some Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes. So for Star Wars Day I thought it would be funny to see if a decent cover of their most famous tune existed. It does. Oh how it does.

This particular cover is by Jonathan Young, who is kinda YouTube-famous for doing metal, pop-punk and and rock covers of everything from Disney songs to the PokéRap. In fact, he has an entire metal Pokemon album.

I recommend his Dragonborn song from Skyrim, and of course, the Pokémon theme. But for now...

You're welcome!